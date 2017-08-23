KCMO City Council passes resolution encouraging compliance with new minimum wage

By | Posted August 23rd, 2017 |

City of KCMO

The City Council on Thursday, August 17 approved a resolution encouraging local businesses to voluntarily comply with the minimum living wage adopted by Kansas City voters on Aug. 8.

“A living wage is the foundation for strong families and strong communities,” Third District Councilman Jermaine Reed said. “We are urging Kansas City businesses to show the rest of the country that the will of people should not be ignored and take this opportunity to pay their workers fairly.”

The City will lead the way on implementing this new standard, and already pays almost all full-time employees at least $14 per hour.

There are 21 seasonal and limited term contract employees who make more than the current state minimum wage, but slightly less than $10 per hour. Increasing those wages to $10 per hour will cost an estimated $6,500 annually.

“The City does its best to offer a competitive salary and benefits package in order to attract a talented workforce,” said City Manager Troy Schulte. “We will take action soon to pay the higher wage for those seasonal positions as well.”

On Aug. 8, 2017, a majority of voters in Kansas City approved a minimum wage of $10 per hour beginning on Aug. 24, 2017, to be increased annually by $1.25 per hour, reaching $15 per hour in 2022. All but 11 full-time City employees currently earn at least $14 per hour.

Missouri law prevents any city from establishing a minimum wage that is higher than the state’s $7.70 per hour, so paying the higher wage would be a voluntary action by local businesses.

