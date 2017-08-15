Smith sworn in as KCPD Chief of Police

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

Kansas City residents officially have a new Chief of Police.

Former Central Patrol Division Major Rick Smith was officially sworn in as Kansas City’s next Chief of Police during a special ceremony on Tuesday, August 15, in advance of the regularly scheduled Board of Police Commissioners (BOPC) meeting. Smith was sworn in by Brent Powell, a recent appointment to Missouri’s Supreme Court.

A large crowd filled the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department’s community room for the ceremony, which began at 9:30 a.m. After the short ceremony, Smith spoke briefly to attendees.

“I really look forward to being the Chief, and I really look forward to making this department great,” Smith said. “Not that it isn’t, but to take it to the next stage. Thank you very much.”

After his statement, Smith spoke to media gathered in attendance to talk about his priorities as the leader of Kansas City’s police department. Smith said that his biggest goal is to curb violent crime in Kansas City. When asked about his mood after being sworn in, Smith acknowledged that he never dreamed that this moment would arrive.

“I never thought this day would come, and I never thought it would be possible,” Smith said. “When I say I’m honored to be here, I’m honored.”