Northeast student musicians bring harmony to Royals game

By | Posted 19 hours ago |

Harmony Project KC students play at Kauffman Stadium before a Royals game.

By Paul Thompson
Northeast News

Singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of thousands of people would be daunting enough. But playing it alongside fellow student musicians in front of TV cameras and thousands of fans at Kauffman Stadium? That takes courage, and it was mustered by the musicians of Harmony Project KC before a Kansas City Royals game on Sunday, August 6.

Carmen Espinosa – the Project Manager of the Harmony Project KC after-school music program housed at the Northeast Community Center (544 Wabash Avenue) – tried to describe the magical experience of seeing her students play the national anthem at Kauffman Stadium for “Art Day at the K.”

“Oh my goodness, I cannot describe it,” Espinosa said. “It was unreal. I went home, and I just said, ‘Did that really happen?’”

After the performance, the students ventured back into the below-stadium tunnel to grab their instrument cases. When they resurfaced, they were greeted with a hearty round of applause from parents who, like Espinosa, were overwhelmed with pride.

“The kids were great. They were excited, and the parents were so proud,” Espinosa said. “When they came back to the stadium to meet their parents, all the parents were clapping and cheering. That brought tears to my eyes.”

Harmony Project KC began roughly two years ago with only 30 students. Now at the dawn of the 2017-2018 school year, 140 students are enrolled in the program. All of the students either live or study in the Historic Northeast. The performance at Kauffman Stadium is yet another feather in the cap for the student musicians, who have also performed at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and played alongside the Kansas City Symphony at a Kansas City Museum concert.

So will another rendition of the national anthem before a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium be next?

“If they want us, we will go,” Espinosa said with a laugh. “I just think that giving them these kinds of opportunities as often as we can…going through that experience with their colleagues brings them together in a way that few things can.”

Leave a Reply

  • Phantastics perform at Kansas City Museum; prelude to eclipse

    19 hours ago
    by

    Northeast News Hundreds of local residents came out to the Kansas City Museum (3218 Gladstone) on Friday, August 11, for […]

    The friendly neighborhood war hero

    19 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Dick Seidelman was never short of opinions. Those who met him at neighborhood meetings will […]

    Local artists sprucing up the Historic Northeast

    19 hours ago
    by

    By Bryan Stalder Northeast News When Hector Casanova Cinderhouse began teaching at the Kansas City Art Institute, he wanted to […]

    Airport selection committee seeks more information from proposers

    August 15th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The byzantine process of selecting a construction team for a new Kansas City International Airport […]

    Charges for July Car Wash killing at Independence and Lawndale

    August 15th, 2017
    by

    Jackson County Prosecutors have charged 41 year old Eric Womack in the shooting of Anthony Clark at a car wash […]

  • Smith sworn in as KCPD Chief of Police

    August 15th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Kansas City residents officially have a new Chief of Police. Former Central Patrol Division Major […]

    Notorious Northeast burglar sentenced to 12 years in prison

    August 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Gladstone. Park. Windsor. Garfield. Benton. Historic Northeast residents from each of these streets were terrorized […]

    Homicide near 11th & Benton Blvd.

    August 11th, 2017
    by

    Thursday evening at almost 9pm KCPD Officers were dispatched to the area of Peery & Benton Blvd on a reported […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 21 – a chat w/ incoming Chief of Police Rick Smith

    August 10th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson sits down for an exclusive […]

    Voters approve streetcar oversight in August 8 election

    August 9th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Kansas City, Missouri residents turned out for higher wages and more oversight over the streetcar […]

  • What’s Happening

    Independence Avenue CID

    Independence Avenue CID

    “One of the greatest playgrounds in America”

    by Michael Bushnell Northeast News The description inside this vintage 1930s Curt Teich linen postcard folder of the Lake of […]

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]