Homicide near 11th & Benton Blvd.

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

Thursday evening at almost 9pm KCPD Officers were dispatched to the area of Peery & Benton Blvd on a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Police have no suspect information at this time. If anyone has any information regarding this crime please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8467)

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

    The Mother Of All Rallies

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News In honor of the 77th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills of South […]

    My time at Northeast News

    by Abby Cambiano Northeast News After 34 articles, a Back to School issue, 257 hours and 2,000+ more miles on […]

