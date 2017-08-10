Homicide near 11th & Benton Blvd.

Thursday evening at almost 9pm KCPD Officers were dispatched to the area of Peery & Benton Blvd on a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Police have no suspect information at this time. If anyone has any information regarding this crime please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8467)