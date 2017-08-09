Northeast Newscast Episode 21 – a chat w/ incoming Chief of Police Rick Smith

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

Rick Smith (right) is congratulated after being named a finalist to serve as Kansas City’s next Chief of Police. Smith was announced as the next Chief during a Friday, July 28 press conference.

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson sits down for an exclusive interview with incoming Chief of Police Rick Smith, who will be sworn in to his new position on the morning of Tuesday, August 15.

Smith talks about the whirlwind past few weeks that found him elevated to the top job within the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, discusses his plans for KCPD’s Community Interaction Officers (CIO’s), addresses the police staffing study that was recently completed by Matrix Consulting Group, talks about his potential contributions to the Chief’s blog (and whether he’ll embrace social media), describes how he thinks the Kansas City No Violence Alliance (KC NoVA) can improve, and lays out his plans to embed a social services coordinator in every patrol division.

Listen to the podcast below, or subscribe to Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast in iTunes to have every episode downloaded to your preferred to device as soon as it’s made available. Thanks for listening!

Leave a Reply

  • Voters approve streetcar oversight in August 8 election

    August 9th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Kansas City, Missouri residents turned out for higher wages and more oversight over the streetcar […]

    Northeast student musicians bring harmony to Royals game

    August 8th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of thousands of people would be daunting enough. But […]

    KCU’s long gestating demolition of Colonial Court now underway

    August 7th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Demolition crews stood atop the westernmost Colonial Court structure on the morning of Monday, August […]

    Police staffing study cites need for more proactivity, civilian personnel in department

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The hiring of dozens of additional non-sworn personnel is just one way that consultants say […]

    Tuesday, August 8, 2017 Sample Ballot

    August 4th, 2017
    by
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Mattie Rhodes Center Back to School Rally

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Mattie Rhodes Center (148 Topping Ave.) hosted its annual Back to School Rally on Thursday, […]

    Material Recovery Facility reminds residents what materials are recyclable

    August 2nd, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News Picture this: You’ve had a busy day so you come home, order a pizza, and […]

    Streetcar expansion highlights special election on August 8

    August 2nd, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News On August 8, 2017, registered voters in Kansas City will be able to participate in […]

    Following public forum, Smith named KCPD’s next Chief of Police

    July 28th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Rick Smith has made quite the impression on the Board of Police Commissioners. Less than […]

    Gladstone Elementary vandalized

    July 28th, 2017
    by

    by Abby Cambiano Northeast News Gladstone Elementary (335 N. Elmwood Ave.) was vandalized around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning when juveniles […]

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

    The Mother Of All Rallies

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News In honor of the 77th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills of South […]

    My time at Northeast News

    by Abby Cambiano Northeast News After 34 articles, a Back to School issue, 257 hours and 2,000+ more miles on […]

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]