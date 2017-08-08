Voters approve streetcar oversight in August 8 election

By | Posted 13 hours ago |

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

Kansas City, Missouri residents turned out for higher wages and more oversight over the streetcar extension process during Missouri’s August 8 primary election.

Nearly 34,000 KCMO voters turned out to cast their ballots, resulting in the overwhelming approval of a citywide minimum wage and new checks on future streetcar construction, while simultaneously voting down two new sales taxes that would finance a streetcar extension and potential light rail systems.

Question 1, an initiative petition which asked voters to prohibit the City of Kansas City from planning for or constructing an expansion of the streetcar system (or any other fixed rail transit system) without first earning the approval of KCMO voters, was approved by a margin of 852 votes. The measure earned 17,344 yes votes against 16,492 no votes, passing with 51% approval.

Question 2 considered two streetcar sales taxes; a 25-year, 1/8 cent sales tax and a 25-year, 1/4 cent sales tax, which both would have begun on January 1, 2018. Question 2 was rejected by 58% of voters, as 19,733 ballots were cast against the measure while 14,188 were cast in favor. The dual sales taxes would have financed the construction, maintenance and operation of “one or more extensions to the streetcar system,” while also potentially paying for a fleet of electric buses and a more expansive light rail system that could have connected Kansas City International Airport to the Kansas City Zoo, the Country Club Plaza and more regional hubs.

Question 3 asked KCMO voters to approve an increase of the municipal minimum wage from $7.70 per hour to $10 per hour on August 24, 2017, with additional annual increases of $1.25 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour in 2022. The minimum wage question was passed overwhelmingly, as 68% of ballots cast approved the measure. In total, 23,193 voters approved Question 3, while just 10,763 opposed.

Despite the overwhelming margin, the future of the minimum wage measure remains murky. The Missouri legislature passed a law earlier this year that prohibits states from setting a higher minimum wage than the state, and Governor Eric Greitens indicated last month that he would not block the legislation.

Leave a Reply

  • Northeast student musicians bring harmony to Royals game

    August 8th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of thousands of people would be daunting enough. But […]

    KCU’s long gestating demolition of Colonial Court now underway

    August 7th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Demolition crews stood atop the westernmost Colonial Court structure on the morning of Monday, August […]

    Police staffing study cites need for more proactivity, civilian personnel in department

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The hiring of dozens of additional non-sworn personnel is just one way that consultants say […]

    Tuesday, August 8, 2017 Sample Ballot

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    Mattie Rhodes Center Back to School Rally

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Mattie Rhodes Center (148 Topping Ave.) hosted its annual Back to School Rally on Thursday, […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Material Recovery Facility reminds residents what materials are recyclable

    August 2nd, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News Picture this: You’ve had a busy day so you come home, order a pizza, and […]

    Streetcar expansion highlights special election on August 8

    August 2nd, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News On August 8, 2017, registered voters in Kansas City will be able to participate in […]

    Following public forum, Smith named KCPD’s next Chief of Police

    July 28th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Rick Smith has made quite the impression on the Board of Police Commissioners. Less than […]

    Gladstone Elementary vandalized

    July 28th, 2017
    by

    by Abby Cambiano Northeast News Gladstone Elementary (335 N. Elmwood Ave.) was vandalized around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning when juveniles […]

    Museum Parking Community Conversation

    July 28th, 2017
    by

    by Michael Bushnell Northeast News Kansas City Museum staff along with architects, planners and Parks & Recreation Staff hosted a […]

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

    The Mother Of All Rallies

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News In honor of the 77th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills of South […]

    My time at Northeast News

    by Abby Cambiano Northeast News After 34 articles, a Back to School issue, 257 hours and 2,000+ more miles on […]

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]