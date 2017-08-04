Tuesday, August 8, 2017 Sample Ballot
By Paul Thompson Northeast News The hiring of dozens of additional non-sworn personnel is just one way that consultants say […]
By Paul Thompson Northeast News Mattie Rhodes Center (148 Topping Ave.) hosted its annual Back to School Rally on Thursday, […]
By Abby Cambiano Northeast News Picture this: You’ve had a busy day so you come home, order a pizza, and […]
By Abby Cambiano Northeast News On August 8, 2017, registered voters in Kansas City will be able to participate in […]
By Paul Thompson Northeast News Rick Smith has made quite the impression on the Board of Police Commissioners. Less than […]
by Abby Cambiano Northeast News Gladstone Elementary (335 N. Elmwood Ave.) was vandalized around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning when juveniles […]
by Michael Bushnell Northeast News Kansas City Museum staff along with architects, planners and Parks & Recreation Staff hosted a […]
By Paul Thompson Northeast News The Admiral Motel (1409 Admiral Blvd.) is getting a new name. The owner/operator of the […]
by Michael Bushnell Northeast News Nearly 300 medical students from Kansas City University fanned out across the city this morning […]
By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson invites Kansas City Museum Executive […]