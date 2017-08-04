Tuesday, August 8, 2017 Sample Ballot

  • Police staffing study cites need for more proactivity, civilian personnel in department

    August 4th, 2017
    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The hiring of dozens of additional non-sworn personnel is just one way that consultants say […]

    Mattie Rhodes Center Back to School Rally

    August 4th, 2017
    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Mattie Rhodes Center (148 Topping Ave.) hosted its annual Back to School Rally on Thursday, […]

    Material Recovery Facility reminds residents what materials are recyclable

    August 2nd, 2017
    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News Picture this: You’ve had a busy day so you come home, order a pizza, and […]

    Streetcar expansion highlights special election on August 8

    August 2nd, 2017
    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News On August 8, 2017, registered voters in Kansas City will be able to participate in […]

    Following public forum, Smith named KCPD’s next Chief of Police

    July 28th, 2017
    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Rick Smith has made quite the impression on the Board of Police Commissioners. Less than […]

  • Gladstone Elementary vandalized

    July 28th, 2017
    by Abby Cambiano Northeast News Gladstone Elementary (335 N. Elmwood Ave.) was vandalized around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning when juveniles […]

    Museum Parking Community Conversation

    July 28th, 2017
    by Michael Bushnell Northeast News Kansas City Museum staff along with architects, planners and Parks & Recreation Staff hosted a […]

    Admiral Motel undergoes renovation

    July 28th, 2017
    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The Admiral Motel (1409 Admiral Blvd.) is getting a new name. The owner/operator of the […]

    KCU WE CARE Day stresses Community Service

    July 28th, 2017
    by Michael Bushnell Northeast News Nearly 300 medical students from Kansas City University fanned out across the city this morning […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 20 – KC Museum’s Anna Marie Tutera on it’s temporary new space and construction planning

    July 26th, 2017
    By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson invites Kansas City Museum Executive […]

    Scuola Vita Nuova awarded $1.4 million in grants to expand

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News Historic Northeast elementary charter school, Scuola Vita Nuova, is celebrating multiple grant awards totaling over […]

    KCPS SummerFest Returns

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News SummerFest kicks off the new school year for KCPS with live entertainment, athletic competitions, educational […]

    Full Employment Council helps area youth succeed in the workforce

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News  For students graduating this year, figuring out the next step can be difficult. Some might […]

