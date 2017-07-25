Sheffield Neighborhood stalwart Dick Seidelman passes away

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

Dick Seidelman

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

Sheffield Neighborhood Association President Mark Morales informed neighbors and community leaders on Tuesday, August 1 that Sheffield resident Richard “Dick” Seidelman was found deceased in his home on the evening of Monday, July 31.

Seidelman, an advisory board member of the Sheffield Neighborhood Association, was found by a concerned neighbor after attempts to reach him were unsuccessful. Seidelman was a decorated Marine and wounded veteran who, Morales noted, never let his disabilities hinder him. Morales noted in an email that in addition to his role on the Sheffield advisory board, Seidelman also bought a riding lawnmower for Sheffield’s mini orchard at 10th and Newton, and regularly mowed vacant lots in the neighborhood for the benefit of the community.

Here at the Northeast News, we remember Dick Seidelman as a gregarious neighborhood advocate who was a steadfast supporter of community journalism. Behind an iconic handlebar mustache, Seidelman almost always wore his trademark wry grin. As Morales described, Seidelman was also generous with his time. This January, I ran into him as he volunteered at Our Lady of Peace church for the MLK Day of Action, a community service partnership started several years back by Morales and Indian Mound Neighborhood Association vice president Manny Abarca. He was engaging as ever as we dished about the happenings around the neighborhood and at City Hall. Seidelman had strong, fully-formed opinions, but he was also respectful and good-natured. I lingered in the parking lot outside the church – probably for too long on a deadline day, to be honest – enjoying the back and forth.

Later this year, I once again encountered Seidelman as he celebrated Flag Day at City Hall. We sat next to each other before the proceedings, exchanging pleasantries. He was there in support of Tracy Jackman and her 13-year-old daughter Honey. Though the Jackman’s weren’t technically related to Seidelman, they were close enough to refer to him as Uncle Richard. Honey was participating in the Flag Day ceremony, and Seidelman beamed with pride as he listened to her speech before the City Council. The Jackman’s were obviously important to him, as was the American flag; I left our interaction struck by his pride in country.

Seidelman also had a unique connection to the Northeast News. Before every municipal and national election, without fail, Seidelman would purchase an ad in our paper urging residents to vote. He didn’t push political agendas or preferred candidates – the message was always a simple reminder. You can see the latest such advertisement on the 12th page of the August 2 edition of the Northeast News. It reads, “To all my friends and neighbors in the Northeast: BE COUNTED! Vote in the Election on Tuesday, August 8. Paid for by R.G. “Dick” Seidelman.”

If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Dick Seidelman, honor his memory by voting in your local election on August 8. When you’re done with that, endeavor to help your neighbors, respect your community, and treat those around you with dignity. In short: make sure that your voice is among those that is counted.

Paul Thompson
Northeast News

 

Leave a Reply

  • Kansas City Museum works to restore power, clean up after storm

    July 25th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News After weekend storms left nearly 140,000 Kansas City Power & Light customers without power, Northeast […]

    The World Within A Block From Home

    July 19th, 2017
    by

    This week, in place of our weekly Historic Postcard feature we publish the second of a four-part series of short […]

    John W. McMurray

    May 10th, 2017
    by

      Northeast News May 10, 2017 John W. McMurray John W. McMurray, 93, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017, surrounded […]

    Martha L. Feo

    April 26th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News April 26, 2017 Martha L. Feo, 84, of Northeast Kansas City, Missouri passed away Thursday April 20th surrounded […]

    Willie Lee Judon

    March 15th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News March 15, 2017 Willie Lee Judon passed away at the Veterans Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri on March […]

  • Lonzo Copenhaver

    March 8th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News March 8, 2017 Lonzo Copenhaver, known to all as ” Lonnie,” of Gold Canyon, Arizona, passed away Monday […]

    Clinton Dale Meaney

    January 25th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News January 25, 2017 Clinton Dale Meaney, born 10-2-63, passed away 1-16-17. In loving memory of our brother, father, […]

    Rebecca Segovia

    January 25th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News January 25, 2017 Colonel Rebecca Anita Segovia (MOARNG, ret.), age 55 years, of Jefferson City, Mo. went home […]

    James C. Fortner

    December 21st, 2016
    by

    Northeast News December 21, 2016 James C. Fortner, 88, formerly of Indian Mound neighborhood, passed away Saturday at his home […]

    KC Water Services to conduct smoke testing in Northeast

    December 5th, 2016
    by

    Northeast News December 5, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – If you’re from the Northeast and you see smoke coming from […]

  • What’s Happening

    Orange Crate Carpenters

    This week, in place of our weekly Historic Postcard feature we publish the final installment of a four-part series of […]

    The Right Choice

    Last Friday afternoon the city’s Board of Police Commissioners announced their choice for Police Chief in Kansas City. That choice […]

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

  • Local Weather