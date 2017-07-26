Gladstone Elementary vandalized

by Abby Cambiano

Northeast News

Gladstone Elementary (335 N. Elmwood Ave.) was vandalized around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning when juveniles threw a rock through one of the glass doors.

Six juveniles were detained, and four of them were arrested after entering the building. Officers used surveillance video from the school to identify the four juveniles. Police said nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Gladstone Elementary administrators were unavailable for comment at the time this brief was published.

The window was repaired before noon on Friday. The first day of the fall semester at Gladstone Elementary and other Kansas City Public Schools is on August 14.