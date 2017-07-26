Museum Parking Community Conversation

by Michael Bushnell

Kansas City Museum staff along with architects, planners and Parks & Recreation Staff hosted a community conversation Thursday evening on the west side of the Museum and invited neighbors and community stakeholders to review and voice their opinion on four different parking options and one tour-bus specific option for future expanded parking configurations.



The conversation was scheduled to primarily address future parking needs of the Museum following the current multi-million dollar renovation and restoration. “There has been an ongoing need to address the Museum’s parking issues dating back to the Museum’s heyday” noted Museum Manager Anna Marie Tutera citing satisfaction surveys dating to the 1970’s in which Museum visitors expressed concern over the present street parking configuration. “We need to plan for an enhanced visitor experience down the road which is why we’re involving the community at this early stage of development.”



Four parking options were presented that involved the expansion of existing street parking along the streets that border the Museum. Those options, if and when they are phased in would add up to 120 additional parking spots for the Museum. According to planners, any number of the options could be combined depending on the Museum’s growth after the renovation project is complete.



Planners and Architects indicated that the information from last night’s meeting would be taken back and reviewed for possible implementation at a later date. All four options are available for viewing on our web site including the tour bus specific parking option.



Ground is scheduled to be broken later this year on Phase I of the Museum’s renovation and restoration plan.

