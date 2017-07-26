KCU WE CARE Day stresses Community Service

by Michael Bushnell
Northeast News

Nearly 300 medical students from Kansas City University fanned out across the city this morning as part of the University’s ongoing commitment to the Kansas City community.

This year over a dozen area non-profit groups benefitted from the service day as students participated in everything from assisting with a local elementary school field day to volunteering at an Independence area food pantry.

KCU Ceo Dr. Marc Hahn led Guadalupe Center Students in their annual field day activities. At the Franciscan Warehouse in Independence former Kosovo refugee and current KCU student worked to send food and supplies back to his war-torn home country and the Police Athletic League kids worked with students on campus with KCU students on medically simulated patients.

KCU students that were dropped at the Mattie Rhodes center at 148 North Topping partnered with volunteers from the US Soccer Foundation’s Soccer for Success program and led area youth in a rousing game of Kickball on a drizzle soaked field at James Elementary.  Judging by the smiles on the faces of both the participants and the student volunteers, the whole program was a win-win for everyone.

“Those kick-ballers really ran some of our students through the paces,” said KCU Spokesperson Elizabeth Alex.

WE CARE day is in its 21th year and involved over 400 students on both the Kansas City and Joplin KCU campuses. This year over a dozen area agencies benefitted from over 1,000 hours of student volunteer services.

