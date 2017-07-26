Northeast Newscast Episode 20 – KC Museum’s Anna Marie Tutera on it’s temporary new space and construction planning

This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson invites Kansas City Museum Executive Director Anna Marie Tutera on to serve as the podcast’s first ever two-time guest. After celebrating that great honor, Tutera talks about the Museum’s new satellite space at 800 Broadway, right across the street from the Historic Garment District Museum (801 Broadway). The conversation also turns to the upcoming July 27 meeting at the Kansas City Museum, to discuss parking solutions when Corinthian Hall reopens in 2019; the restoration and renovation plans at the Museum, and how the Museum is handling clean-up after a giant weekend storm took down a tree on its grounds.

Check out a link to the podcast below, or subscribe to “Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast” on iTunes to download every episode directly onto your device of choice. Enjoy!