City Union Mission needs help providing clothes to students

By | Posted July 25th, 2017 |

By Abby Cambiano
Northeast News

City Union Mission is seeking support in order to provide free school clothes to students from disadvantaged families.

The Mission is planning to provide about 400 “uniforms,” which include shirts, pants, socks and underwear. Students from low-income families in grades pre-kindergarten through 6th grade can receive these items, which are required by Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, public schools.

“We believe having clothes that are in good condition and fit properly can set children on equal footing with their peers, build their self-esteem and encourage them to do their best work in school,” Executive Director Dan Doty said. “And when children succeed in the classroom, there’s a much greater chance for success in life as well.”

The uniforms cost $35 each, and the Mission is asking the community to help with the back-to-school outreach costs. Donations can be made online at cityunionmission.org.

Families who qualify for the program and have received an assistance voucher in advance can visit the Mission’s Community Assistance office at 1700 E. 8th Street to get the clothes starting on Wednesday, August 2.

“Not only is this back-to-school outreach vital in helping children return to class with confidence, but it also relieves a heavy burden for parents who worry about the added expense of school clothing on their already tight budgets,” Doty said. “A gift to this program truly impacts entire families.”

For more information on City Union Mission and year-round programs for children and families, visit cityunionmission.org. Donations toward the mission’s other programs can be made on the site, as well.

