Budd Park Community Day

By | Posted July 26th, 2017 |

Northeast News

Saturday, July 22 was the second Budd Park Community Day, an event organized by the efforts of LifeConnection church, Northeast Alliance Together (NEAT), the Indian Mound Neighborhood Association, and Mattie Rhodes Soccer For Success. While temperatures reached nearly 100 degrees, volunteers served over 150 lunches and granted free admission to the Budd Park pool, which was filled to capacity.

The next Budd Park Community Day will feature more water play activities for children of all ages, and will be Saturday, August 26th, from 1:00 – 3:00.

 

