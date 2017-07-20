Northeast Newscast Episode 19 – A Defense of KC NoVA w/ KCPD Captain Chris Young

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

July 21, 2017

This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson sits down with Captain Chris Young of KCPD’s Violent Crimes Investigative Unit – and the Kansas City No Violence Alliance (KC NoVA) – for a discussion about all things NoVA. Young explains how the collaboration works, offers a passionate defense of the multi-pronged alliance, and speaks honestly about the wave of violent crime that’s recently hit Kansas City.

Check out a link to the episode below, or subscribe to Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast on iTunes to have every edition of the podcast delivered directly to your device upon release.

 

 

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

    Northeast News July 12, 2017  

