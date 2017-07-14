Northeast Newscast Episode 18 – serving the Northeast community w/ John Fierro and Mary Cyr

By | Posted July 14th, 2017 |

Mattie Rhodes Center President/CEO John Fierro (left) and Northeast Alliance Together Director Mary Cyr are the guests on this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast.

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

July 14, 2017

The latest edition of the Northeast Newscast is now live.

This week on the podcast, managing editor Paul Thompson sits down with John Fierro, Mattie Rhodes Center President/CEO, and Mary Cyr, Director of Northeast Alliance Together (NEAT). The two discuss the Mattie Rhodes Center’s role in the creation of NEAT, how the two organizations work together, where the future of NEAT is headed, what Mattie Rhodes Center programs they are most excited about, and the latest news regarding the center’s Thursday night clinic.

Check out a link to the episode below, or subscribe to the Northeast Newscast on iTunes.

