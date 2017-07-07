Northeast Newscast Episode 17 – a political discussion w/ Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

July 7, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week on the Northeast Newscast, Managing Editor Paul Thompson sits down for a very special episode with Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri’s 5th Congressional District.

The former Kansas City, Missouri Mayor and City Councilman – now serving in his sixth term in the U.S. Congress – discusses the potentially historically violent year in Kansas City; last month’s harrowing attack on Republicans practicing for the annual Congressional baseball game; where he stands on the Trump administration’s travel ban; what he appreciates about his constituency after more than a decade in office; the continuing issues with solving health care in America; and his (lack of a) relationship with Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Check out the link to the episode below, or download Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast on iTunes. Thanks for listening.