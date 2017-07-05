Scarritt Renaissance 2nd annual 4th of July Celebration

By | Posted 20 hours ago |

The laser light show at the 2nd annual Scarritt Renaissance 4th of July Celebration. Photo by Jennifer Finch.

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

July 6, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association’s 4th of July Celebration attracted hundreds of attendees to The Concourse on Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day.

In addition to providing a laser light show in lieu of fireworks, the 2nd annual 4th of July Celebration included live music and kids carnival games. The Kansas City Museum set up the live music, the Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Department loaned valuable equipment and Scarritt Renaissance Ken and Deborah Richardson set up the carnival games to raise money for the neighborhood association’s annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Scarritt Renaissance resident Michael Donnici, who organized this year’s event, said that the event was truly a team effort. Because the event was granted $2,000 less this year from the Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund (NTDF) than in 2016, the extra support proved vital in the event’s success.

“Parks (and Recreation) was a huge help. They loaned us generators and sound equipment, so we didn’t have to pay for it,” Donnici said. “The Museum helps us with entertainment. They took care of Rex Hobart, and they did all the road blocks and the permitting for us.”

The company that provided the lights for the laser light show even reduced the cost of the equipment because neighborhood volunteers helped load and unload the gear. The only hiccup, Donnici noted, were the pockets of rain that threatened the equipment and may have kept even more residents from attending. Thankfully the equipment ended up being fine, and the event went off without a hitch.

“The only problem we did have was the little rain we got,” Donnici said. “We got my wife’s blow dryer and we were up there with a blow dryer trying to dry everything off.”

Children playing in the fountain ahead of the Scarritt Renaissance 4th of July laser light show. Photos by Michael Bushnell.

Leave a Reply

  • Animal Control rescues four dogs from Northeast home

    July 5th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Three Chihuahuas and a mixed-breed dog were rescued […]

    University of Kansas Hospital releases July 4 fireworks injury data

    July 5th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The University of Kansas Hospital revealed on the […]

    Former East Patrol CIO moves to Shaol Creek

    July 5th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News July 5, 2017 First District KCMO Councilwoman Heather Hall announced last week that Jason Cooley has been selected […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 16 – An Independence Avenue ridealong w/ Titan Security Officers

    June 30th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 30, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, […]

    As major announcements loom, Dunn looks back on history of Quartermaster Depot

    June 30th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – For decades, the 18.5-acre parcel along Independence and […]

  • Joint Council committee convenes for airport conversation

    June 28th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The City Council’s Airport Committee combined with the […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 15 – Scarritt Renaissance and the Kansas City Museum w/ SRNA President Leslie Caplan

    June 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 23, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor […]

    Kansas City Museum seeking input on parking solution

    June 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 23, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The renovation and restoration of Corinthian Hall is […]

    SVN to receive another $450K in grant funds

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The good news keep rolling in for Scuola […]

    Law enforcement taking steps to address surge in violent crime

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The victim in an early-morning June 10 robbery […]

  • What’s Happening

    Northeast Farmers Market

    Northeast News July 5, 2017 The Northeast Farmer’s Market – pictured here on June 29 – is open from 4 […]

    KCMO law firm looks back on ties to the Northeast

    Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – In nearly 20 years of business, a handful of cases stand […]

    Trash amnesty

    Northeast News July 5, 2017 Kansas City, Missouri residents will get trash amnesty following the July 4 holiday – from […]

  • Local Weather