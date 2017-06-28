Northeast Newscast Episode 16 – An Independence Avenue ridealong w/ Titan Security Officers

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

June 30, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson goes on a ride-along with Independence Avenue Community Improvement District Titan Protection and Consulting officers Daniel Williams and Ryan Bean.

The officers discuss their daily routine, prostitution along the Avenue, the hot spots that attract the most disturbances, how they react to accidents on the Avenue, why they prefer their current roles to serving in a single, on-site location and their message to the Northeast community.

Check out the podcast by clicking the link below, or subscribe to the Northeast Newscast on iTunes.