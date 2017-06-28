Northeast Newscast Episode 16 – An Independence Avenue ridealong w/ Titan Security Officers

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

Titan security officers Ryan Bean (left) and Daniel Williams (right) brought Northeast News managing editor Paul Thompson on a ride-along on Thursday, June 29.

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

June 30, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson goes on a ride-along with Independence Avenue Community Improvement District Titan Protection and Consulting officers Daniel Williams and Ryan Bean.

The officers discuss their daily routine, prostitution along the Avenue, the hot spots that attract the most disturbances, how they react to accidents on the Avenue, why they prefer their current roles to serving in a single, on-site location and their message to the Northeast community.

Check out the podcast by clicking the link below, or subscribe to the Northeast Newscast on iTunes.

Leave a Reply

  • As major announcements loom, Dunn looks back on history of Quartermaster Depot

    15 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 30, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – For decades, the 18.5-acre parcel along Independence and […]

    Joint Council committee convenes for airport conversation

    June 28th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 28, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The City Council’s Airport Committee combined with the […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 15 – Scarritt Renaissance and the Kansas City Museum w/ SRNA President Leslie Caplan

    June 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 23, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor […]

    Kansas City Museum seeking input on parking solution

    June 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 23, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The renovation and restoration of Corinthian Hall is […]

    SVN to receive another $450K in grant funds

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The good news keep rolling in for Scuola […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Law enforcement taking steps to address surge in violent crime

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The victim in an early-morning June 10 robbery […]

    GO Bond-backed sidewalk repair program taking shape

    June 19th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 19, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – When voters approved all three ballot measures in […]

    Charges filed in deadly Northeast vehicular crash

    June 19th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 19, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri -The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges last weekend […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 14 – The history and future of the Northeast News w/ publishers Michael Bushnell and Chris Adams

    June 16th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 16, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week, Northeast Newscast host Paul Thompson interviews […]

    Single terminal airport bidding process finally coming into focus

    June 15th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – For the second time in as many weeks, […]

  • What’s Happening

    Scarritt Renaissance playground build.

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 28, 2017   Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association volunteers descended upon the lower level of […]

    Hahatonka an oasis from city life

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News June 21, 2017

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News June 28, 2017

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]