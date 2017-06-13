Art installed at the Northeast News

Northeast News

June 14, 2017

Above: area artist Rebecca Koop of Northeast Arts KC stopped by the House of News over the weekend to help install a half-dozen art panels along the east side of the building. Below: Koop also helped display an art panel featuring a portrait of the iconic Bunny the Newshound, of Northeast News Buzz editorial fame, next to the front door of the building. Check out the panels next time you drive by the Northeast News offices on St. John Avenue!