Art installed at the Northeast News

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

dscn8739

Northeast News
June 14, 2017

Above: area artist Rebecca Koop of Northeast Arts KC stopped by the House of News over the weekend to help install a half-dozen art panels along the east side of the building. Below: Koop also helped display an art panel featuring a portrait of the iconic Bunny the Newshound, of Northeast News Buzz editorial fame, next to the front door of the building. Check out the panels next time you drive by the Northeast News offices on St. John Avenue!

dscn8736

 

Leave a Reply

  • Council paves way for KCI bid extension

    June 13th, 2017
    by

      By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 13, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The KCMO City Council acted quickly on […]

    B-17 Madras Maiden visits Kansas City

    June 12th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A World War II Era Boeing B-17 “Flying […]

    Public invited to express thoughts on Independence Ave. safety

    June 9th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 9, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – How safe do you feel as a pedestrian […]

    Sugar Creek Slavic Festival returns this weekend

    June 8th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 8, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The annual Sugar Creek Slavic Festival will kick […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 13 – Talking Kansas City with Northeast-based advocate Manny Abarca

    June 8th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 8, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The latest edition of the Northeast Newscast is […]

  • First-year GO Bond project list still under scrutiny

    June 7th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 7, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – City leaders are taking another look at the […]

    ‘Common sense measure’: Neighborhood and Public Safety Committee recommends uniform park hours

    June 7th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 7, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – After a recent string of violent crimes and […]

    Kansas City Museum announces downtown programming space

    June 7th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 7, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City Museum’s Corinthian Hall (3218 Gladstone […]

    Northeast funeral homes celebrates 87 years serving community

    June 7th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News June 7, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Eighty seven years in business is an impressive feat. However, 87 […]

    Council considering extension on airport proposal deadline

    June 6th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 6, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – City Council is considering an extension of the […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    Early 1900s school site is now interstate interchange

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News June 14, 2017 This view of The Paseo, between 15th and 16th streets, looks north […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

      Northeast News June 14, 2017

    River trade diminished near turn of century

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News June 7, 2017 “Boats on the river at the foot of Main Street, Kansas City, […]

  • [Advertisement.]