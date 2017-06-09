Public invited to express thoughts on Independence Ave. safety

By | Posted June 9th, 2017 |

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

June 9, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – How safe do you feel as a pedestrian on Independence Avenue? City leaders would like to know.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri has partnered with the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) and community leaders to develop the Independence Avenue Pedestrian Safety Improvements Study. As part of the study, an opinion survey has been developed to help offer guidance to City staff, elected representatives, and community leaders as they work collaboratively to pursue design and construction improvements along the Avenue.

The opinion survey results are expected to provide valuable insights to City leaders. The survey asks how familiar participants are with Independence Avenue, what the biggest issues are when walking or crossing Independence Avenue, what their favorite improvements are at the Independence and Benton intersections, and which primary and secondary pedestrian intersections are most in need of improvements. The survey also solicits additional ideas on what should be considered with the Independence Avenue Pedestrian Safety Improvements Study and asks participants to describe the nature of their involvement in and around Independence Avenue.

The study will kick off on Tuesday, June 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a public open house at the Kansas City Public Library North-East Branch (6000 Wilson Ave.). Attendees will have the opportunity to review and provide comments on the portion of Independence Avenue included in the study – from Forest Avenue to Ewing Avenue. Study representatives will be available to discuss issues and answer questions from attendees.

Interested in completing a survey ahead of the meeting? Simply fill one out online at pedsafety.digicate.com.

Comments are closed.

  • Sugar Creek Slavic Festival returns this weekend

    June 8th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 8, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The annual Sugar Creek Slavic Festival will kick […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 13 – Talking Kansas City with Northeast-based advocate Manny Abarca

    June 8th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 8, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The latest edition of the Northeast Newscast is […]

    First-year GO Bond project list still under scrutiny

    June 7th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 7, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – City leaders are taking another look at the […]

    ‘Common sense measure’: Neighborhood and Public Safety Committee recommends uniform park hours

    June 7th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 7, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – After a recent string of violent crimes and […]

    Kansas City Museum announces downtown programming space

    June 7th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 7, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City Museum’s Corinthian Hall (3218 Gladstone […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Northeast funeral homes celebrates 87 years serving community

    June 7th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News June 7, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Eighty seven years in business is an impressive feat. However, 87 […]

    Council considering extension on airport proposal deadline

    June 6th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 6, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – City Council is considering an extension of the […]

    No injuries reported after shots fired in Northeast

    June 6th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News June 6, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Police were called Monday evening to the 3600 […]

    UPDATED: Avenue Angels respond first to Northeast shooting

    June 2nd, 2017
    by

    Paul Thompson Northeast News June 2, 2017 UPDATED: June 6, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Titan Protection and Consulting officers […]

    New cameras on Independence Ave. already yielding results

    June 2nd, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 2, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – New surveillance cameras and license plate readers along […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    River trade diminished near turn of century

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News June 7, 2017 “Boats on the river at the foot of Main Street, Kansas City, […]

    This week’s buzz

    Northeast News June 7, 2017 The News-Dog is taking this week off from offering tasty tidbits and biting comments on […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News June 7, 2017

  • [Advertisement.]