Public invited to express thoughts on Independence Ave. safety

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

June 9, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – How safe do you feel as a pedestrian on Independence Avenue? City leaders would like to know.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri has partnered with the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) and community leaders to develop the Independence Avenue Pedestrian Safety Improvements Study. As part of the study, an opinion survey has been developed to help offer guidance to City staff, elected representatives, and community leaders as they work collaboratively to pursue design and construction improvements along the Avenue.

The opinion survey results are expected to provide valuable insights to City leaders. The survey asks how familiar participants are with Independence Avenue, what the biggest issues are when walking or crossing Independence Avenue, what their favorite improvements are at the Independence and Benton intersections, and which primary and secondary pedestrian intersections are most in need of improvements. The survey also solicits additional ideas on what should be considered with the Independence Avenue Pedestrian Safety Improvements Study and asks participants to describe the nature of their involvement in and around Independence Avenue.

The study will kick off on Tuesday, June 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a public open house at the Kansas City Public Library North-East Branch (6000 Wilson Ave.). Attendees will have the opportunity to review and provide comments on the portion of Independence Avenue included in the study – from Forest Avenue to Ewing Avenue. Study representatives will be available to discuss issues and answer questions from attendees.

Interested in completing a survey ahead of the meeting? Simply fill one out online at pedsafety.digicate.com.