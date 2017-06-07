Northeast Newscast Episode 13 – Talking Kansas City with Northeast-based advocate Manny Abarca

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

June 8, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The latest edition of the Northeast Newscast is now live.

This week, Northeast News managing editor Paul Thompson meets with Indian Mound Neighborhood Association Vice President Manny Abarca, a strong advocate for the Historic Northeast community.

Abarca discusses a variety of topics, including his work as a historic preservationist and how the Northeast area can best protect history while supporting economic development; his disappointment at losing his 2016 race for the Missouri House of Representatives by a mere 19 votes; his thoughts on how the current incarnation of the KCMO City Council is doing at the mid-point of its term; and the rising tide of violence that’s permeated throughout Kansas City.

The episode is available to download on iTunes, and is also embedded below. Enjoy!