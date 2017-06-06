No injuries reported after shots fired in Northeast

By Michael Bushnell

Northeast News

June 6, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Police were called Monday evening to the 3600 block of Windsor Avenue in the Scarritt Renaissance neighborhood on a sound of shots call.

Upon arrival officers quickly established a crime scene but were hard-pressed to locate any victims or suspects in the case. Witnesses report a Silver Chevy H2 speeding west on Windsor and turning south on Askew to St. John, where it fled westbound at a high rate of speed. Officers on the scene recovered a number of shell casings and photographed damage to area buildings and traffic signs. The shell casings will be catalogued and cross-referenced with other spent rounds after future shootings to see if any match occurs.