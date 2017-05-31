Introducing our summer intern

By | Posted May 31st, 2017 |

Northeast News
May 31, 2017

abbyEvery summer here at the House of News we host a college intern, courtesy of the Missouri Press Association. This year we are pleased to introduce Abby Cambiano, a Senior at Kansas State University.
If Abby’s name sounds familiar that’s because her roots are right here in HNE, specifically in the Scarritt Renaissance neighborhood. Additionally, her father is a Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department Captain who serves at Station 41. Welcome aboard Abby, we’re looking for big things from you.
I’ll conclude this week’s Buzz by ceding the floor to Abby:
My name is Abby Cambiano, and I am a senior at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. I am majoring in journalism with a print focus and a minor in English literature. I plan to go into journalism editing after graduation. Working at my university’s newspaper, The Collegian, I realized how important it was for people to be well informed. I am interning at the Northeast News as a copywriter and photographer for the summer and it feels like I am coming home. My parents renovated a house in the Northeast, and that is where they lived when I was born. I am an avid Royals fan and a lover of KC barbecue, and could not be more thrilled to be home for the summer and doing what I love in a neighborhood with such important history.

Comments are closed.

  • Wagner confirms 2019 mayoral bid

    18 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 1, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Another Kansas City, Missouri Councilman has thrown his […]

    KCI terminal modernization going out to bid

    May 31st, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 31, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Burns & McDonnell won’t be receiving a no-bid […]

    How one Kansas City University student found himself – and love – at medical school

    May 31st, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 31, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Oliver Garbo and Brittney Diebold almost definitely met […]

    Festa Italiana returns to Zona Rosa for 11th year

    May 31st, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News May 31, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City chapter of UNICO will host […]

    After one year, KC Streetcar has paid dividends for KCMO

    May 26th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News May 26, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City, Missouri City Council received a […]

  • Local VFW honors fallen soldiers at Elmwood Cemetery

    May 26th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News May 26, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – VFW Post #9997, located at 6801 Wilson Ave., […]

    PZED Committee moves forward on Northeast housing projects

    May 24th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 24, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Three significant Northeast housing projects are now a […]

    KC Parks and Rec offers free beginning swim lessons

    May 24th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News May 24, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Department […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 12 – Park violence and the ongoing GO Bond debate w/ KCMO Parks and Rec Director Mark McHenry

    May 24th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 24, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week on the Northeast Newscast, Northeast News […]

    City Plan Commission clears path for two Northeast proposals

    May 24th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 24, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences (KCU) […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    From packing meat to packing heat

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News May 31, 2017 Patrick Cudahy started in the meat packing business as a carrying boy […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News May 31, 2017

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News May 24, 2017