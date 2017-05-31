Introducing our summer intern

Northeast News

May 31, 2017

Every summer here at the House of News we host a college intern, courtesy of the Missouri Press Association. This year we are pleased to introduce Abby Cambiano, a Senior at Kansas State University.

If Abby’s name sounds familiar that’s because her roots are right here in HNE, specifically in the Scarritt Renaissance neighborhood. Additionally, her father is a Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department Captain who serves at Station 41. Welcome aboard Abby, we’re looking for big things from you.

I’ll conclude this week’s Buzz by ceding the floor to Abby:

My name is Abby Cambiano, and I am a senior at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. I am majoring in journalism with a print focus and a minor in English literature. I plan to go into journalism editing after graduation. Working at my university’s newspaper, The Collegian, I realized how important it was for people to be well informed. I am interning at the Northeast News as a copywriter and photographer for the summer and it feels like I am coming home. My parents renovated a house in the Northeast, and that is where they lived when I was born. I am an avid Royals fan and a lover of KC barbecue, and could not be more thrilled to be home for the summer and doing what I love in a neighborhood with such important history.