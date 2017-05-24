After one year, KC Streetcar has paid dividends for KCMO

By Abby Cambiano

Northeast News

May 26, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City, Missouri City Council received a first-year KC Streetcar update during it’s Thursday, May 25 business session.

Since its opening on May 6, 2016, the Kansas City streetcar line has had 2,000,000 passenger trips, breaking down to an average of about 5,500 trips per day. Tom Gerend, executive director of the Kansas City Streetcar Authority, indicated during the business session that 42% percent of Kansas City, Missouri, residents have ridden the streetcar and that 77% of riders have been satisfied with their experience.

“It’s a successful program, and we want to keep it that way,” said Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Sly James.

The success has led the Streetcar Authority to think seriously about expansion. In addition to the potential expansion of the route to Berkely Riverfront Park and UMKC, Gerend said that the Authority plans to purchase two more streetcars at a cost of $5 million apiece, and still have operating funds left over. Gerend said they do not have enough streetcars in the fleet to respond to the demand that exists today, let alone in five years.

Gerend added that the streetcar line has been a “revenue generator” thus far for the City of Kansas City, Missouri, as Transportation Development District (TDD) sales tax revenues have gone up 58 percent, compared to a 16 percent increase city-wide. The line – which currently runs from Union Station to River Market – has seen 229 new business licenses issued since the beginning of construction. Gerend added the original streetcar line is a “spine” that was designed to connect the four entertainment hubs of Union Station, downtown, Crossroads and River Market, with peak use on the weekends.

“We have to be thinking from a regional perspective as far as how we grow our services,” Gerend said.

Sixth District Councilman Scott Taylor commended the Streetcar Authority for celebrating small businesses and large businesses alike over the course of the streetcar line’s existence.

“I think working with small businesses is really important, because word gets out to other small businesses,” Taylor said.

Gerend stood behind KC Streetcar’s safety record during the presentation before City Council.

“We’ve had five reportable incidents as it relates to the (Federal Transportation Administration),” Gerend said. “This is everything from having to evacuate everyone due to a tornado warning, to getting t-boned at a red light.”

“You think about moving two million people in crowded quarters—we feel pretty good about our safety measures,” Gerend added.

Jermaine Reed, 3rd District Councilman, said he has heard from other municipalities through his involvement with the National League of Cities that are eager to replicate the success of Kansas City’s streetcar line.

“It is the envy of streetcars across the country,” Reed said.