Local VFW honors fallen soldiers at Elmwood Cemetery

By Abby Cambiano

Northeast News

May 26, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – VFW Post #9997, located at 6801 Wilson Ave., gathered at Elmwood Cemetery (4900 E. Truman Rd.) on Thursday, May 25 to place flags at the graves of veterans in honor of Memorial Day.

The group is on its second year of placing 120 flags at the area cemetery. Post president Vanita Tripp said she hopes the event will expand to include other cemeteries and Veterans Day, as well.

“Last year we ran out of flags, so this year we came prepared,” JoAnn Mael, post manager, said.

Post chaplain, Jerry Greziak, said that after a national conference he attended he was looking for something the post could do to connect with the community and show honor to those who passed before them.

“Our post is one of the only original posts in Kansas City proper,” Greziak said.

Greziak was stationed at the “Big Red 1,” Ft. Riley, Kansas. He hopes to take the post to Ft. Riley in the near future on a bus tour.

“This guy’s a hero,” he said as he stopped at a worn, white headstone to plant another flag.

The group will be gathering at Knucklehead’s at 2715 Rochester on Saturday 12-2 p.m., as well as laying a wreath at the Vietnam Memorial at 43rd and Broadway at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day.