PZED Committee moves forward on Northeast housing projects

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

May 24, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Three significant Northeast housing projects are now a step closer to coming to fruition, as the City Council’s Planning, Zoning and Economic Development Committee approved development plans on Wednesday, May 24 for a trio of mixed-income housing structures connected to the Paseo Gateway Project.

First, the committee approved a Planned Industrial Expansion Authority (PIEA) Development Plan for two parcels – 1.5 acres on the northeast corner of The Paseo and E. 9th, and 0.6 acres on the northwest corner of Woodland and E. 9th – planned as the future sites for the 57-unit Century Apartments development and the 22-unit Century Townhomes development. The committee also granted the parcels with a blight designation requested for the development.

Scott Belke of Belke Appraisal and Consulting appeared before the committee to offer his assessment of the structures that currently comprise the development area. Belke noted that 100% of the building area qualifies as blighted, and that much of the land in and around the sites haven’t been used to their full capability in at least a decade.

“We’ve got buildings that range in age from 50 to 96 years, and they’re just wearing out,” said Belke. “The buildings have no economic life left in them.”

The committee voted unanimously in favor of the plan, with 5th District Councilman Lee Barnes Jr. pointing out that this is one of the first projects to receive more than a 75% tax abatement since the City Council passed Ordinance No. 160383 in October of 2016. That ordinance caps development incentives at 75% abatement of real property taxes over the first 10 years unless the development is considered to meet “extraordinary qualifications.” Century Townhomes and Century Apartments are considered extraordinarily qualified because the developments will take place in a severely distressed census tract.

“I think this is one of the first development projects that will fall under the 160383 ordinance,” Barnes said.

Northeast Alliance Together (NEAT) Director Mary Cyr testified at the committee meeting in support of the housing developments, expressing her excitement at how the $30 million Choice Neighborhoods grant issued to the Housing Authority of Kansas City in 2015 is expected to help spur a renaissance in the Historic Northeast.

“I come here today delighted to give my support and approval of this project. Having the HUD investment of $30 million is just a boon for us,” Cyr said. “We are very pleased with the quality of construction and design that I’ve seen so far.”

After approving the PIEA Development Plan, the PZED Committee considered the development plan for the 38-unit Pendleton ArtsBlock project. Pegged for roughly 0.46 acres at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and Park Ave., the four-story mixed-income development has been imagined as an artist’s incubator modeled after a similar project in Chicago.

“Arts is a really great way for people to interact,” said Todd Lieberman of Brinshore Development, who noted that there will be a first-floor commercial space in the building designed to match the needs and wants of the expected tenants. “It will take the place of an obsolete gas station and a vacant lot.”

City Planner Ashley Winchell told the PZED Committee that the development design had already been approved by the Historic Preservation Commission.

“This is in Pendleton’s historic district, so this has been to Landmarks and they approved that design,” Winchell said.

Winchell added that the only zoning deviation contained within the plan revolves around the parking lot, which has fewer spots than zoning requires. That being said, Winchell said that staff felt comfortable with the deviation due in part to the development’s close proximity to a bus line.

Third District Councilman Quinton Lucas recommended that the committee send it on to the full City Council with a recommendation of advance and do pass. The motion was subsequently passed unanimously.