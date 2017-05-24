KC Parks and Rec offers free beginning swim lessons

By | Posted May 24th, 2017 |

Budd Park Pool

Budd Park Pool

By Abby Cambiano

Northeast News

May 24, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Department will be offering free beginning swim lessons at all Kansas City park pools, water parks and community center pools this summer.

The program hopes to lower the possibility of water-related incidents and increase water safety in Kansas City children.

“Our goal is 1,125 free lessons this summer to go along with our 125th anniversary,” said Doug Schroeder, manager for the Parks and Recreation Department.

The program offers the first two levels of learn-to-swim lessons. The Seahorse Class (Level One) is suited for children ages 3 and up to develop buoyancy, breath control, basic water skills and water safety. Children will be taught to use a life jacket, submerge their faces in water, float and kick front back with support, and learn front crawl and backstroke movements.

“We do have a class for 3-year-olds where parents would have to stay,” Schroeder said.

Level Two, the Starfish Class, teaches children 4 years old and up how to float unsupported, kicking and beginning swimming skills, front crawl with introduction to breathing, back crawl arm and kick integration, prone and back glide, turning over and sit dives.

Children will be evaluated on the first day of class to determine which group is better suited for them.

“Free lessons reaffirm our commitment to improve the quality of life, health and wellness of our community by providing socially equitable, community-driven programming,” a Parks and Recreation press release noted.

The outdoor locations, which will hold classes in June and July, include the Springs Water Park at 9400 N. Congress Ave., The Bay Water Park at 7101 Longview Rd., Brush Creek Community Center at 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard, Budd Park Pool at St. John Avenue and Brighton Avenue, Grove Park Pool at Truman Road and Benton Boulevard, Line Creek Community Center at 5940 NE Waukomis Dr. and Swope Park Pool at 6700 Lewis Rd.

The 30-minute outdoor sessions are Monday through Thursday, with sessions held from June 5-15, June 19-29, July 10-20, and July 24-August 3. The available times are 9-9:30 a.m., 9:45-10:15 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m. and 11:10-11:40 a.m.

The indoor locations, which hold classes year-round, are the Gregg Klice Community Center at 1600 John “Buck” O’Neil Way, Tony Aguirre Community Center at 2050 W. Pennway and the Southeast Community Center at 4201 E. 63rd St. Contact the individual centers for class times. Gregg Klice Community Center can be reached at (816)513-0652, Tony Aguirre Community Center can be reached at (816)513-8530 and the Southeast Community Center’s number is (816)513-0632.

Those interested in participating can call Midwest Pool Management (816)350-2628 to register for outdoor classes. Registration is required prior to participation. The classes do not take place during regular pool hours, so there is no admission fee.

