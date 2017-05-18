NEKC Chamber of Commerce hosts local chefs for cook-off

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

By Abby Cambiano

Northeast News

May 19, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Local chefs are gearing up for a food-filled summer, as they will be competing in a cultural cuisine chef cook-off hosted by the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and the University of Missouri Extension.

The first demonstration, happening on May 20, will be a chef from Anthony’s Restaurant (701 Grand Blvd.) serving Italian cuisine. Anthony’s has been serving “award-winning, traditional Italian-American dishes” since 1978, according to the restaurant’s website.

Four restaurants will compete throughout the summer to take one of the two spots at the Chef Cook-Off at the International Marketplace Taste & Tour on September 9. While this is the first year for the cook-off, the International Marketplace Taste & Tour is on its sixth year.

“It’s really a cool process of being able to experience local restaurants and sharing their fabulous foods, and talking about their culture through those foods,” said Bobbie Baker-Hughes, president and CEO of the NEKC Chamber of Commerce.

The other restaurants participating are the Blue Nile Café, serving Ethiopian food on June 17, iPho Tower, serving Vietnamese food on July 15, and El Paso Del Norte, serving Mexican food on August 19. All of the demonstrations will take place at MU Extension River Market, located at 105 E. 5th Street, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“MU Extension has a learning and teaching kitchen in it, and I think it’s going to be more restaurant-style,” Baker said. She added that she hopes people attend more than one event in order to judge the chefs. The competitors will show off culinary skill and cultural cuisine from around the world, with participants and judges voting on style and presentation.

Baker said in addition to good food, the event teaches participants how to save money while still making quality meals through a “financial, worldly, tasty adventure.”

“It’s also teaching culture and talking about healthy foods, as well as cost-effectiveness when cooking,” Baker said.

Tickets are $10 each per demonstration, and are available through Eventbrite or the Northeast KC Chamber of Commerce at (816)231-3312. Tickets to any chef demonstration earn a $5 rebate to the final Taste & Tour Chef Cook Off event.

Leave a Reply

  • KCPD annual memorial service honors fallen officers

    16 hours ago
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News May 19, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City Police Department honored its 119 […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 11 – A Day in the Life w/ KCMO Illegal Dumping Investigator Alan Ashurst

    May 18th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 18, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – We’re back with a special edition of the […]

    LA paints NEKC

    May 18th, 2017
    by

    By Abigail Cambiano Northeast News May 18, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A group of heavily tattooed men were found […]

    Board of Police Commissioners hears from public

    May 17th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 17, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Board of Police Commissioners conducted their third […]

    KCU plan earns recommendation of City Plan Commission

    May 17th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 17, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences (KCU) […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Gladstone students put fashion feet forward

    May 17th, 2017
    by

    By Dorri Partain Northeast News May 17, 2017 The supplies are wheeled into the classroom and the students gather their […]

    Council debates City Manager’s GO Bond project list

    May 17th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 17, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – City Council members took aim at the preliminary […]

    MU guest editorial: Local is always better

    May 17th, 2017
    by

    By Miranda Smith Northeast News May 17, 2017 Everything is better when it’s local. Local produce is fresher and creates […]

    2nd Annual Fun & Fitness Fair

    May 17th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News May 17, 2017 The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri partnered with the Urban Neighborhood […]

    Former area homeowner returns after 27-year absence

    May 15th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News May 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – When Carolyn Roscoe moved in to the faded […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News May 17, 2017

    Memorial an expression of gratitude

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News May 17, 2017 H. Van Buren Magonigle of New York was selected from a field […]

    Community, developer spar over Independence and Prospect development

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Tempers flared at a meeting between community leaders […]

  • [Advertisement.]