Northeast Newscast Episode 11 – A Day in the Life w/ KCMO Illegal Dumping Investigator Alan Ashurst

By | Posted 15 hours ago |

Alan Ashurst

Alan Ashurst

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

May 18, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – We’re back with a special edition of the Northeast Newscast.

This week, Northeast News Managing Editor goes out into the field for a ride-along with KCMO Illegal Dumping Investigator Alan Ashurst. Ashurst has a fascinating job, serving as one of two illegal dumping investigators currently working in the Neighborhoods and Housing Services Department. The work involves planting camouflaged motion sensor cameras throughout the City in an effort to find and prosecute illegal dumpers. During the ride-along, we found that Ashurst is a unique and lively character who takes his very difficult job seriously.

To listen to the latest edition of the Northeast Newscast, click on the link below or download and/or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

