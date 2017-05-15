2nd Annual Fun & Fitness Fair

By Michael Bushnell

Northeast News

May 17, 2017

The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri partnered with the Urban Neighborhood Initiative to host the 2nd Annual HealthylivingKC Fun & Fitness Fair on Saturday, May 13 at East Patrol Division (27th and Prospect). The free event helped families prepare for a safe and healthy summer. The fitness fair included a free lunch, free fresh fruits and vegetables, free health screenings, free books, free bicycle giveaways and bike helmets, and complimentary bicycle safety demonstrations. The Fun & Fitness Fair also offered bounce houses, face painters, demonstrations from the Kansas City Fire Department and Kansas City Police Department and Healthy Hip Hop performances aiming to promote a healthy lifestyle.