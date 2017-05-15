Gladstone students put fashion feet forward

By | Posted 13 hours ago |

fashion

Fashion. Gladstone students have put in plenty of work ahead of their May 20 fashion show. Dorri Partain

By Dorri Partain
Northeast News
May 17, 2017
The supplies are wheeled into the classroom and the students gather their projects and quickly set to work. The clock is ticking – they still have a lot to accomplish before they take to the stage and show that “Design Is Everywhere.”
Pins, scissors, and sewing machines are not usual materials at Gladstone Elementary (335 N. Elmwood Ave.), but these seven fourth and fifth grade students have learned to use them like pros. As part of the after-school program sponsored by LINC (Local Investment Commission), the students spend two afternoons a week learning how to take a piece of fabric and turn it into a garment that will ultimately be featured in an upcoming fashion show.
Instructor Kechena Richardson was already rooted in Northeast, having graduated from Northeast High in 2008, before going off to Missouri State University to obtain her degree in Fashion Design. Now she has her own design studio, Kechena Designs, as well as taking on instructing students of all ages in the art of sewing. Assisted by LINC staff members Ms. Jones and Ms. Jo, the four boys and three girls in the class started back in January making pillows and scarves before learning to make their own fitted pattern for the final project, the fashion show apparel.
Anabel Olivarez, Fifth Grade, is making a blouse and skirt and is excited to show her design during the fashion show. Then, she stated, “I will wear it on vacation or a special occasion”. Also in Fifth Grade, D’Montrae Thompson is looking forward to the show but admitted he was nervous that he might trip and fall down; he will be modeling a dress shirt, with jacket and pants.
LINC has provided after-school programming at Gladstone since 1992 but this is the first time they have offered a sewing program. The idea came about after Richardson designed African costumes last year for students in the African Dance program. Funding for the program comes in part from 21st Century, to support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) in local schools.
“We requested funding through the Department of Education and wrote a curriculum showing how using a tape measure, a sewing machine, even scissors, falls into the STEM format,” said Roosevelt Dickerson, Gladstone’s LINC program director. “If we make it fun, it’s easier to learn. These are life skills they can use use in the future, and we hope to spark an interest so they want to learn more.”
“I hope that the students will acquire a confidence where they are not only proactive in life, but are passionate about learning, no matter their environment,” Richardson commented about her youngest students. LINC also offered sewing classes to adults and parents through their Caring Communities program.
“Design Is Everywhere” will take place Saturday, May 20th at 1:30 PM in the Gladstone Elementary auditorium. In addition to the student’s original creations, the fashion show will include participants of the adult class and models showing spring and summer designs from Richardson. The show is open to the public.

 

 

Leave a Reply

  • Council debates City Manager’s GO Bond project list

    13 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 17, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – City Council members took aim at the preliminary […]

    MU guest editorial: Local is always better

    13 hours ago
    by

    By Miranda Smith Northeast News May 17, 2017 Everything is better when it’s local. Local produce is fresher and creates […]

    Former area homeowner returns after 27-year absence

    May 15th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News May 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – When Carolyn Roscoe moved in to the faded […]

    Community, developer spar over Independence and Prospect development

    May 12th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Tempers flared at a meeting between community leaders […]

    KCMO Board of Police Commissioners name interim Chief

    May 12th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News May 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Just over a week away from current KCPD Chief of Police […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Heavy hitters chair Kansas City Museum capital campaign

    May 11th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News May 11, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City Museum Director Anna Marie Tutera announced […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 10 – Summer Dusk 2017 Concert Series preview w/ Rebecca Koop and Scott Hobart

    May 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 11, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – In this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, […]

    Homicide at 11th and Prospect

    May 10th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 10, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A  man was shot and killed near 11th […]

    Involuntary Manslaughter charge for driver in 2016 hit and run death

    May 10th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 10, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a […]

    What happens after a “shots fired” police report

    May 10th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 10, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The situation is more common than some might […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News May 17, 2017

    Memorial an expression of gratitude

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News May 17, 2017 H. Van Buren Magonigle of New York was selected from a field […]

    Derby Day party

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News May 10, 2017 The second annual Derby Day party on the grounds of the Kansas […]