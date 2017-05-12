KCMO Board of Police Commissioners name interim Chief

May 12, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Just over a week away from current KCPD Chief of Police Darryl Forté’s May 20 retirement, the Board of Police Commissioners have announced his interim replacement.

Captain Stacey Graves of the KCPD Media Unit emailed a statement on the morning of Friday, May 12 announcing that Deputy Chief David Zimmerman will serve as interim police chief from May 21, 2017 until the Board appoints a permanent replacement. The Board had previously announced that the interim chief would not come from the pool of applicants being considered to replace Forté full-time.

“The Board is honored to have Deputy Chief Zimmerman fill this vital position while we conduct our search for a new chief of police,” Board President Leland Shurin said.

Zimmerman has been with KCPD since January of 1983, filling a variety of roles in the department including patrol officer and commander; detective in Narcotics, Vice Division and Internal Affairs Unit; and head of the Budget Unit and Fiscal Division. His latest position was as a commander of the Patrol Bureau.

After graduating from Oak Park High School Zimmerman went on to Park University, where he earned a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice Administration and a master’s in Public Administration. Zimmerman is also a 2001 graduate of the FBI National Academy.

