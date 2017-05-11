Heavy hitters chair Kansas City Museum capital campaign

By Michael Bushnell

Northeast News

May 11, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City Museum Director Anna Marie Tutera announced earlier today that three legends in Kansas City’s civic arena would chair the Museum Foundation’s capital campaign that kicks off this spring.

Historic Northeast native Bill Dunn, Sr., has agreed to be the honorary chair of “Making A Museum KC” (#MakingAMuseumKC) – the Kansas City Museum Foundation’s fundraising initiative and capital campaign – and he serves with two other Kansas City heavyweights in the effort to raise the necessary capital in the restoration efforts of the Museum’s Corinthian Hall mansion. H&R Block Chair Henry Bloch and Husch Blackwell Partner Edward T. Matheny, Jr., will work with Dunn, as well as with the Board of Directors of the Kansas City Museum Foundation.