Heavy hitters chair Kansas City Museum capital campaign

May 11, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City Museum Director Anna Marie Tutera announced earlier today that three legends in Kansas City’s civic arena would chair the Museum Foundation’s capital campaign that kicks off this spring.
Historic Northeast native Bill Dunn, Sr., has agreed to be the honorary chair of “Making A Museum KC” (#MakingAMuseumKC) – the Kansas City Museum Foundation’s fundraising initiative and capital campaign – and he serves with two other Kansas City heavyweights in the effort to raise the necessary capital in the restoration efforts of the Museum’s Corinthian Hall mansion. H&R Block Chair Henry Bloch and Husch Blackwell Partner Edward T. Matheny, Jr., will work with Dunn, as well as with the Board of Directors of the Kansas City Museum Foundation.
The thunder doesn’t end there: former Kansas City Parks Chair Ollie Gates will be serving on the capital campaign committee, as will Kansas City’s first female Parks Commission Chair Mrs. Anita Gorman and Historic Northeast native and former Parks Commission member Mr. Carl J. DiCapo.
“I couldn’t be more honored, grateful, and proud for the Kansas City Museum to have the support and endorsement of these three extraordinary and esteemed leaders, who have accomplished so much and whose legacies individually and collectively have significantly contributed to Kansas City’s history and development,” Tutera said.
The Museum holds a special place in the heart of DiCapo, who grew up at 119 N. Lawn Avenue, a few short blocks away from the Museum, and who remembers fondly his many visits there as a young child growing up in Kansas City’s Northeast neighborhood.
“We were there all the time as a kid” recalled DiCapo. “The Kansas City Museum is such a regional treasure and I’m tickled to death to be a part of this wonderful effort to make the Museum a destination once again.”
When reached after Thursday’s Council Business Session, Tutera relayed the Museum’s commitment to private fundraising.
“Our honorary leadership demonstrates that the Kansas City Museum Foundation is dedicated to raising significant private funds that will leverage the public funds from the City of Kansas City, Missouri, both of which are necessary for a successful municipal museum capital project.”