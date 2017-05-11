Northeast Newscast Episode 10 – Summer Dusk 2017 Concert Series preview w/ Rebecca Koop and Scott Hobart

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

May 11, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – In this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, Managing Editor Paul Thompson will preview the 2017 Summer Dusk Free Sunset Concert Series, which begins on Friday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m. This annual series i s presented by Northeast Arts KC, so we brought in organizers Rebecca Koop and Scott Hobart to break down this year’s lineup.

Check out a link to the podcast below, or subscribe to the Northeast Newscast on iTunes. Thanks for listening.