Northeast Newscast Episode 10 – Summer Dusk 2017 Concert Series preview w/ Rebecca Koop and Scott Hobart

May 11th, 2017

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

May 11, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – In this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, Managing Editor Paul Thompson will preview the 2017 Summer Dusk Free Sunset Concert Series, which begins on Friday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m. This annual series is presented by Northeast Arts KC, so we brought in organizers Rebecca Koop and Scott Hobart to break down this year’s lineup.

Check out a link to the podcast below, or subscribe to the Northeast Newscast on iTunes. Thanks for listening.

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    And the rains came

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News May 10, 2017 Seems fitting with the spring rains we’re experiencing that we run a […]

    John W. McMurray

      Northeast News May 10, 2017 John W. McMurray John W. McMurray, 93, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017, surrounded […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News May 10, 2017

