Economic Development Administration grant to target Blue River Valley Corridor

By | Posted May 9th, 2017 |

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

May 9, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Two recent U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) grants totaling $350,000 are aiming to help bring jobs and infrastructure to the Blue River Valley Corridor.

The Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri (EDCKC) won the grants, which were issued in two parts. The first $100,000 arrived in 2016, and was earmarked for an ongoing planning grant designed to develop an economic strategy for the Blue Valley area. That grant was matched by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the plan is expected to be released in September of 2017.

Greg Flisram, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Development for EDCKC, said that the EDA grant focuses on an area between the mouth of the Blue River where it meets the Missouri River, down to the Municipal Farms property just south of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadiums.

“The idea would be: how do we transform this area over time into a modern urban industrial park?” said Flisram. “I think we want to cast it into a bigger, more futuristic vision.”

The plan is also expected to include ideas for how the area can become more welcoming to the general public. Those answers could include the construction of more trail segments and the development of the area’s streetscapes. EDCKC wants to take advantage of recent infrastructure projects that have targeted the Blue River Valley Corridor.

“There’s a lot of stuff happening down in this valley that gets missed because its not real glamorous,” said Flisram. “There’s a recent $400 million flood control project that was completed down there.”

More recently, another $250,000 grant was awarded to EDCKC. This time, the funds were for the installation of water infrastructure in the Blue River Valley Corridor later this year. Flisram noted that the additional funding would be used to repair a failing water main near the site of the former Armco Steel facility.

“There are about 60 jobs that are looking to be added to the area. It’s really about maintaining the businesses that are already down there and helping them grow,” said Flisram. “They were having water interruption issues, and it was causing them issues. They couldn’t rely on the water being there. This would install a main directly into the sites that are being affected.”

Though Flisram acknowledged that the redevelopment of the Blue River Valley Corridor could take years to come to fruition, he said that he hopes the area can eventually create even more jobs for east side residents of Kansas City, Missouri.

“Historically, it was a jobs center for the east side. The idea would be to re-position this area to return it to what it once was,” said Flisram. “It’s got great access, great visibility, really solid infrastructure. The goal is to create jobs for neighborhood residents.”

Comments are closed.

  • Former area homeowner returns after 27-year absence

    May 15th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News May 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – When Carolyn Roscoe moved in to the faded […]

    Community, developer spar over Independence and Prospect development

    May 12th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Tempers flared at a meeting between community leaders […]

    KCMO Board of Police Commissioners name interim Chief

    May 12th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News May 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Just over a week away from current KCPD Chief of Police […]

    Heavy hitters chair Kansas City Museum capital campaign

    May 11th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News May 11, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City Museum Director Anna Marie Tutera announced […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 10 – Summer Dusk 2017 Concert Series preview w/ Rebecca Koop and Scott Hobart

    May 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 11, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – In this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Homicide at 11th and Prospect

    May 10th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 10, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A  man was shot and killed near 11th […]

    Involuntary Manslaughter charge for driver in 2016 hit and run death

    May 10th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 10, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a […]

    What happens after a “shots fired” police report

    May 10th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 10, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The situation is more common than some might […]

    Derby Day party

    May 10th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News May 10, 2017 The second annual Derby Day party on the grounds of the Kansas […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 9 – the State of Kansas City w/ 3rd District at-large Councilman Quinton Lucas

    May 4th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 4, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City’s 3rd District at-large City Councilman Quinton […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    And the rains came

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News May 10, 2017 Seems fitting with the spring rains we’re experiencing that we run a […]

    John W. McMurray

      Northeast News May 10, 2017 John W. McMurray John W. McMurray, 93, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017, surrounded […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News May 10, 2017

  • [Advertisement.]