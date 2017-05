By Michael Bushnell

Northeast News

May 10, 2017

The second annual Derby Day party on the grounds of the Kansas City Museum drew another sellout crowd on the afternoon of Saturday, May 6. Party attendees donned their finest threads for the shindig, which all led up to the running of the 143rd Kentucky Derby, won by Always Dreaming. The winners of the ‘Best Hat’ contest pose for a photo, while revelers stop for photographs.