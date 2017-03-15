KCPD seeking help finding missing man

By | Posted 15 hours ago |

Northeast News

March 15, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A local man went missing on the morning of Wednesday, March 15 near the area of 8th and Park.

Police issued a ‘missing endangered elderly’ alert for Marty P. Murphy, 64, just after 11:00 a.m. on March 15. Murphy is roughly 5’9″ and 140 pounds.

“He was last seen wearing a jean jacket, a light shirt with a collar and blue jeans,” said Sgt. Kari Thompson of the KCPD media unit on Wednesday afternoon. “We just need help finding him.”

Thompson added that anyone with information as to Murphy’s whereabouts should call 911 or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Leave a Reply

  • Victim in fatal overnight car accident identified

    17 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A man killed in a single-car accident in […]

    Northeast Newscast with IMNA President Bryan Stalder

    20 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The second episode of the Northeast Newscast is […]

    Mendez announced as 2016-2017 Gladstone Hero

    March 15th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News March 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A new hero has been named at Gladstone Elementary. Mattie Rhodes […]

    City Council passes pair of minimum wage measures

    March 15th, 2017
    by

      By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – City Council approved two minimum wage measures […]

    Kansas City Museum launches capital campaign with large donation in tow

    March 13th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 13, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City Museum launched its ‘Making a […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Breaking: Royale Inn demolition date set for March 20

    March 10th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 10, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Ask, and you shall receive…eventually. City officials have […]

    Petition against KCU MPD falls short of 100 valid signatures

    March 8th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 8, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The pushback against Kansas City University’s Master Planned […]

    KCPD’s first ever Social Services Coordinator is making her mark

    March 8th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 8, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – KCPD Central Patrol Division’s Commander, Major Rick Smith, […]

    Double shooting leaves one dead near Drury and St. John

    March 6th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 6, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A local man was killed this afternoon in […]

    Cultures Without Borders art exhibit opens this weekend

    March 3rd, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News March 3, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Cultures Without Borders will hold its 21st arts […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    Sweet sound of St. Pat’s

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News March 15, 2017 Greeting postcards such as this have long been used to convey greetings […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News March 15, 2017

    History Lessons

    Northeast News March 15, 2017 These historic Colonial Court apartments are likely headed for the wrecking ball thanks to a […]

  • [Advertisement.]