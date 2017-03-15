KCPD seeking help finding missing man

Northeast News

March 15, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A local man went missing on the morning of Wednesday, March 15 near the area of 8th and Park.

Police issued a ‘missing endangered elderly’ alert for Marty P. Murphy, 64, just after 11:00 a.m. on March 15. Murphy is roughly 5’9″ and 140 pounds.

“He was last seen wearing a jean jacket, a light shirt with a collar and blue jeans,” said Sgt. Kari Thompson of the KCPD media unit on Wednesday afternoon. “We just need help finding him.”

Thompson added that anyone with information as to Murphy’s whereabouts should call 911 or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477.