Victim in fatal overnight car accident identified

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

March 15, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A man killed in a single-car accident in the early morning hours on Wednesday, March 15 has been identified as 60-year-old North Kansas City man Keith Cooper.

The fatal accident occurred at approximately 3:47 a.m., just to the east of the intersection of Truman Rd. and Jackson Ave. East Patrol officers were the first to come across Cooper, who was unresponsive. At 4:08 a.m., Fire Department personnel pronounced him deceased.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that Cooper, driving a black Oldsmobile sedan, was traveling westbound on Truman Rd. when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a utility pole. As a result of the accident, both lanes of Truman Rd. were closed for two and a half hours. Crews were working into the afternoon of Wednesday, March 15 to replace the damaged utility pole.

The fatality was Kansas City’s 16th of 2017.