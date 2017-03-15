Northeast Newscast with IMNA President Bryan Stalder

By | Posted 20 hours ago |

Indian Mound Neighborhood Association President Bryan Stalder (center) participates in a 2014 news segment to honor Brett Shoffner for his clean-up efforts along Cliff Drive. File photo.

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

March 15, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The second episode of the Northeast Newscast is in the books – so have a listen!

In this episode, Northeast News managing editor Paul Thompson talks to Indian Mound Neighborhood Association President and editorial cartoonist Bryan Stalder about upcoming events in his neighborhood. Then, at the 9:00 minute mark, Stalder removes his neighborhood association hat to offer his personal thoughts on the $800 million General Obligation Bond issue set for the April 4, 2017 ballot. At the end, Thompson hits Stalder with a special request.

Check out the podcast below:

 

Leave a Reply

  • KCPD seeking help finding missing man

    15 hours ago
    by

    Northeast News March 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A local man went missing on the morning of Wednesday, March […]

    Victim in fatal overnight car accident identified

    17 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A man killed in a single-car accident in […]

    Mendez announced as 2016-2017 Gladstone Hero

    March 15th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News March 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A new hero has been named at Gladstone Elementary. Mattie Rhodes […]

    City Council passes pair of minimum wage measures

    March 15th, 2017
    by

      By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – City Council approved two minimum wage measures […]

    Kansas City Museum launches capital campaign with large donation in tow

    March 13th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 13, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City Museum launched its ‘Making a […]

  • Breaking: Royale Inn demolition date set for March 20

    March 10th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 10, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Ask, and you shall receive…eventually. City officials have […]

    Petition against KCU MPD falls short of 100 valid signatures

    March 8th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 8, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The pushback against Kansas City University’s Master Planned […]

    KCPD’s first ever Social Services Coordinator is making her mark

    March 8th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 8, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – KCPD Central Patrol Division’s Commander, Major Rick Smith, […]

    Double shooting leaves one dead near Drury and St. John

    March 6th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 6, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A local man was killed this afternoon in […]

    Cultures Without Borders art exhibit opens this weekend

    March 3rd, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News March 3, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Cultures Without Borders will hold its 21st arts […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    Sweet sound of St. Pat’s

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News March 15, 2017 Greeting postcards such as this have long been used to convey greetings […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News March 15, 2017

    History Lessons

    Northeast News March 15, 2017 These historic Colonial Court apartments are likely headed for the wrecking ball thanks to a […]