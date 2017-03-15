Northeast Newscast with IMNA President Bryan Stalder

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

March 15, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The second episode of the Northeast Newscast is in the books – so have a listen!

In this episode, Northeast News managing editor Paul Thompson talks to Indian Mound Neighborhood Association President and editorial cartoonist Bryan Stalder about upcoming events in his neighborhood. Then, at the 9:00 minute mark, Stalder removes his neighborhood association hat to offer his personal thoughts on the $800 million General Obligation Bond issue set for the April 4, 2017 ballot. At the end, Thompson hits Stalder with a special request.

Check out the podcast below: