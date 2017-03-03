Double shooting leaves one dead near Drury and St. John

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

March 6, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A local man was killed this afternoon in the Historic Northeast after gunfire erupted near the intersection of St. John and Drury.

The double shooting occurred just after 1:00 p.m., leaving two individuals with gunshot wounds. One man, age unknown, died shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital. The second individual was also brought to the hospital, where he was being treated with non-life threatening injuries. KCPD officials have indicated that the second individual is cooperating with police as authorities attempt to locate a suspect.