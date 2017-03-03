Double shooting leaves one dead near Drury and St. John

By | Posted 7 hours ago |

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

March 6, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A local man was killed this afternoon in the Historic Northeast after gunfire erupted near the intersection of St. John and Drury.

The double shooting occurred just after 1:00 p.m., leaving two individuals with gunshot wounds. One man, age unknown, died shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital. The second individual was also brought to the hospital, where he was being treated with non-life threatening injuries. KCPD officials have indicated that the second individual is cooperating with police as authorities attempt to locate a suspect.

Leave a Reply

  • Cultures Without Borders art exhibit opens this weekend

    March 3rd, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News March 3, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Cultures Without Borders will hold its 21st arts […]

    #Heart of KC Sale extended

    March 3rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 3, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Bummed you missed the KCMO Land Bank’s #Heart […]

    KCMO debuts new compressed natural gas trash trucks

    March 2nd, 2017
    by

    Northeast News March 2, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The City of Kansas City, Missouri unveiled new compressed natural gas […]

    Dr. Elaine Joslyn announces her retirement

    March 1st, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 1, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Dr. Elaine Joslyn’s decision to retire – like […]

    A photo tour of the former Hardesty Federal Complex

    February 28th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 28, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Clean-up work is ahead of schedule at the […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Attempted vehicle stop in Northeast leads to police chase

    February 27th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 27, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – An attempted vehicle stop in the Historic Northeast […]

    John V. Mesh Memorial Scholarship gives $10K to Conservation Department

    February 27th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell  Northeast News February 25, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Following the tragic October 12, 2015 death of […]

    “#Heart of KC Sale” heads to Northeast

    February 24th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 24, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The first thing a prospective buyer is likely […]

    Northeast Library Branch debuts new checkout system

    February 24th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 24, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Over the past week, the North-East Public Library […]

    KCMO Council approves KCU Master Planned Development district

    February 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 23, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – By a 10-2 vote, the KCMO City Council approved […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    Alderman Jim’s machine moved Missouri

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News March 1, 2017 This postcard depicts the statue of “Alderman Jim” Pendergast in its original […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News March 1, 2017

    Schulte visits Northeast to tout $800M G.O. Bond

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – City Manager Troy Schulte and 1st District Councilman […]

  • [Advertisement.]