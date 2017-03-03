Cultures Without Borders art exhibit opens this weekend

By Abby Cambiano

Northeast News

March 3, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Cultures Without Borders will hold its 21st arts showcase at the Kansas City Museum starting Saturday, March 4. A public opening and artists’ reception will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The event is put on in partnership between the museum and Northeast Arts Kansas City.

“It gives the public a chance to meet the artists and ask questions,” said Rebecca Koop, president and treasurer of the Northeast Arts Kansas City and co-chairman of the event.

Seventeen artists from the Kansas City Metro Area submitted two dimensional and three dimensional pieces to participate in the juried art show. This year’s gallery includes a variety of mediums, including painting, photography, caste paper sculptures, ceramic sculptures and more.

“There’s a bead weaving, and what she does is really incredible,: Koop said. “It’s translucent so the light can shine through the back.”

The gallery is being shown in a “new ‘old’ space,” at Corinthian Hall’s salon room, Koop said. It was held in the museum’s carriage house last year. This is the first year that the submitted artwork was juried digitally instead of in person, which Koop said has both advantages and disadvantages.

“When we finally saw the pieces in person, we said, ‘Oh, I think I like it better now, seeing it in the real,’” said Koop of her and co-chair A.J. Hoyt’s reactions.

Hoyt will take over as chairman of the show after Koop’s retirement this year. The jurors look for quality, creativity, professionalism and use of materials, Koop said.

Many Northeast Kansas City buildings have been home to the annual Cultures Without Borders gallery over the last 21 years. Starting in local banks, the show has moved to the Kansas City Museum, the Pi Gallery in the Crossroads District, the American Heartland Theater and the Vine Street Studio Art Gallery. Koop said they are in the process of locking in the Independence Avenue Community Improvement District for next year’s gallery.

The show is free to the public, and will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3218 Gladstone Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri, 64123. Visit northeastartskc.org to see archives from past shows and to learn more about this event. The gallery opening will also include light refreshments.

