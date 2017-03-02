#Heart of KC Sale extended

The #Heart of KC Sale home located at 3525 Smart Ave will be shown again on Friday, March 10.

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

March 3, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Bummed you missed the KCMO Land Bank’s #Heart of KC Sale? You’re in luck, as a handful of the Land Bank’s most visited properties – including one in the Scarritt neighborhood – will get second showings during the week of March 6-10.

The re-shows of the $999 #Heart of KC Sale houses will include a Northeast home at 3525 Smart, which will be open for viewing on Friday, March 10. The Scarritt property was chosen for a re-show because it drew high traffic during its initial showing on February 27. All re-shows will be conducted from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Other homes being offered for re-shows are located in the Blue Hills and Ivanhoe Southeast neighborhoods. In addition to the pre-scheduled showings from March 6-10, March 6 is also the date where the Land Bank will begin scheduling individual showings. To find out more about the March 6-10 showings or to schedule an individual showing for a #Heart of KC home, call (816) 513-9020.

The Land Bank’s #Heart of KC Sale will run through April 30. In order to apply, interested applicants will need to complete an Individual Offer form – available at kcmolandbank.org – and submit it to the Lank Bank offices located at the second floor of 4900 Swope Parkway. Included with the application should be a $25 non-refundable application fee and a form detailing the expected completed scope of repairs (available at kcmolandbank.org/forms). The Land Bank Board is scheduled to begin viewing applications from the #Heart of KC Sale in June of 2017. Land Bank officials have said that additional financial commitments and the proposed scope of work will likely be what separates winning bids from the pack.

“We’re getting about 20 people coming to each house, so that’s pretty good,” said Chad Erpelding, program specialist for the Land Bank, during a Feb. 23 showing. “Every bid is going to be for $999. It’s the proof of financials and the scope of repairs that’s going to deem who gets it. By the scope of repairs, we can tell who has the better idea and who has experience.”

