KCMO debuts new compressed natural gas trash trucks

March 2, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The City of Kansas City, Missouri unveiled new compressed natural gas (CNG) trash trucks in front of City Hall on the morning of Thursday, March 2.

Along with debuting a sleek new design, the new trucks set to be utilized by the Public Works and Water Services departments will feature reduced carbon output, state-of-the art lightweight air disc brakes for better stopping power, and increased fuel efficiency. The diesel-fueled trash vehicles currently utilized by the City average between 2.5 and 5 miles per gallon.

According to KCMO officials, the CNG trash trucks are unlike any other vehicles in the nation. The CNG model is expected to eventually replace all of the diesel models that currently make up the City’s fleet. In addition to the advanced safety features, the trucks will also utilize new methods to reel in trash.

“These trucks have an automated arm mounted on the right side to dump trash and what’s called a ‘tipper’ on the left side for use on cart routes,” said fleet administrator Sam Swearngin in a KCMO press release.

Another notable feature of the new trucks is the multi-side wraps that will envelope each vehicle. Four different images will be featured on the wraps – the Kansas City skyline, the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues.