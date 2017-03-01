KCMO debuts new compressed natural gas trash trucks

By | Posted 13 hours ago |

KCMO officials debuted new compressed natural gas (CNG) trash trucks in front of City Hall on Thursday, March 2. Photos provided by John Baccala, Community/Communications Liaison, Neighborhoods and Housing Services Department.

Northeast News

March 2, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The City of Kansas City, Missouri unveiled new compressed natural gas (CNG) trash trucks in front of City Hall on the morning of Thursday, March 2.

Along with debuting a sleek new design, the new trucks set to be utilized by the Public Works and Water Services departments will feature reduced carbon output, state-of-the art lightweight air disc brakes for better stopping power, and increased fuel efficiency. The diesel-fueled trash vehicles currently utilized by the City average between 2.5 and 5 miles per gallon.

According to KCMO officials, the CNG trash trucks are unlike any other vehicles in the nation. The CNG model is expected to eventually replace all of the diesel models that currently make up the City’s fleet. In addition to the advanced safety features, the trucks will also utilize new methods to reel in trash.

“These trucks have an automated arm mounted on the right side to dump trash and what’s called a ‘tipper’ on the left side for use on cart routes,” said fleet administrator Sam Swearngin in a KCMO press release.

Another notable feature of the new trucks is the multi-side wraps that will envelope each vehicle. Four different images will be featured on the wraps – the Kansas City skyline, the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues.

Leave a Reply

  • Dr. Elaine Joslyn announces her retirement

    March 1st, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News March 1, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Dr. Elaine Joslyn’s decision to retire – like […]

    A photo tour of the former Hardesty Federal Complex

    February 28th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 28, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Clean-up work is ahead of schedule at the […]

    Attempted vehicle stop in Northeast leads to police chase

    February 27th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 27, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – An attempted vehicle stop in the Historic Northeast […]

    John V. Mesh Memorial Scholarship gives $10K to Conservation Department

    February 27th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell  Northeast News February 25, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Following the tragic October 12, 2015 death of […]

    “#Heart of KC Sale” heads to Northeast

    February 24th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 24, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The first thing a prospective buyer is likely […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Northeast Library Branch debuts new checkout system

    February 24th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 24, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Over the past week, the North-East Public Library […]

    KCMO Council approves KCU Master Planned Development district

    February 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 23, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – By a 10-2 vote, the KCMO City Council approved […]

    Schulte visits Northeast to tout $800M G.O. Bond

    February 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – City Manager Troy Schulte and 1st District Councilman […]

    18th and Vine District to host Memorial Day weekend festival

    February 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The 18th and Vine District will be hosting the […]

    KCU meets with community ahead of Council vote

    February 21st, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 21, 2017   KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Just days before the issue hits the […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    Alderman Jim’s machine moved Missouri

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News March 1, 2017 This postcard depicts the statue of “Alderman Jim” Pendergast in its original […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News March 1, 2017

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News February 22, 2017

  • [Advertisement.]