A photo tour of the former Hardesty Federal Complex

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

February 28, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Clean-up work is ahead of schedule at the former Hardesty Federal Complex, the ex-government compound spanning more than 18 acres at the intersection of Independence and Hardesty in the Historic Northeast. Soon enough there will be big announcements for the future of the site, as the Hardesty Renaissance Economic Development Corporation (HREDC) is working hard to serve as a defibrillator for a complex that was once aflutter with activity. In the meantime, though, HREDC representatives have offered the Northeast News an exclusive tour of the site that once served as a regional hub for domestic war efforts during World War II.

Check out photos from the tour below, and watch the Northeast News for development updates regarding the Hardesty Renaissance complex.