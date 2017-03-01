Dr. Elaine Joslyn announces her retirement

By | Posted March 1st, 2017 |

dsc_0368

Joslyn. Dr. Elaine Joslyn will host a retirement celebration on Friday, March 17, from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at the new CID office at 2657 Independence Blvd. Paul Thompson

By Paul Thompson
Northeast News
March 1, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Dr. Elaine Joslyn’s decision to retire – like many of the biggest decisions of her life – came as the result of intuition.
Joslyn acknowledged in a conversation with the Northeast News that she has been considering retirement for about a year, saying that she’s grown weary of the long hours and the increasingly difficult health care climate. She noted that at her apex, she was working 60-70 hours per week. Ultimately, her mind and her body collaborated to tell her it was time to end this chapter of her life.
“You just have to work pedal to the metal constantly in order to make it, and I don’t have the energy to do that anymore,” said Joslyn. “So it’s time.”
Joslyn had a similar premonition more than 20 years ago, before starting her own solo practice, when she was working as the medical director of Kansas City University’s clinic on Independence Avenue.
“When I searched my hardest, it was clear that what I really wanted to do was to take care of the people of this neighborhood,” said Joslyn about her leap of faith. “I am a woman of faith, and I believe that this whole process has been God-driven. If I just let things happen, the right person comes through the door at the right time. It just clicks in and feels right.”
On this most recent occasion facing a major life decision, Joslyn said that the final push towards retirement came when she learned which organization was interested in taking over her practice. Joslyn noted that she was heartened to learn that the respected Kansas City Care Clinic – former operators of the KC Free Clinic on Broadway – would be moving into her Northeast office.
“They are opening a branch office in this location,” said Joslyn. “They are a group with great heart, and I feel really good about leaving my patients in their hands.”
In addition to her confidence in Kansas City Care Clinic’s ability to provide high-quality care to her customer base, another major bonus for Joslyn was that the clinic has agreed to keep her staff on board after her departure. Joslyn said that the decision was made easier with the knowledge that her tight-knit and loyal staff would be taken care of.
“They’re excited about the change. Of course it helps that the Kansas City Care Clinic has the resources to pay them on a parody with their employees at the Broadway office,” said Joslyn. “It will be a nice little raise for most of them, and they have good benefits. It’s a very good employer.”
As she prepares to depart from her practice, Joslyn discussed her recommendations for how to repair America’s health care system. In her opinion, more Americans need to get access to a primary care physician who can help them manage their ailments before a highly-trained specialist needs to be brought into the picture.
“Most people don’t need a cardiovascular surgeon,” said Joslyn. “Most people need a primary care doctor to talk to them about how to prevent having to go to the cardiovascular surgeon.”
In the short-term, Joslyn said that she’s looking forward to some time away from the grind of running a solo practice, something she’s been doing for more than 22 years. Initially, retirement will likely be about enjoying stress-free mornings from the comfort of her home.
“The first thing I’m going to do is sit in my sun room in my robe, fuzzy slippers, no makeup, and drink coffee as long as I please,” said Joslyn with a laugh. “Of course, my husband David has been retired for 15 years; he’s looking forward to it.”
Joslyn said that while she’s unlikely to ever practice in an office setting again, she is potentially interested in teaching on a part-time basis. But first, she’ll spend the entire month of July relaxing at a cabin in Colorado, the state where she grew up. From there, she’ll start thinking about the next stage of her professional life.
“I figure by then, I’ll be ready to contemplate my next step,” said Joslyn.

 

 

Leave a Reply

  • A photo tour of the former Hardesty Federal Complex

    February 28th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 28, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Clean-up work is ahead of schedule at the […]

    Attempted vehicle stop in Northeast leads to police chase

    February 27th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 27, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – An attempted vehicle stop in the Historic Northeast […]

    John V. Mesh Memorial Scholarship gives $10K to Conservation Department

    February 27th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell  Northeast News February 25, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Following the tragic October 12, 2015 death of […]

    “#Heart of KC Sale” heads to Northeast

    February 24th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 24, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The first thing a prospective buyer is likely […]

    Northeast Library Branch debuts new checkout system

    February 24th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 24, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Over the past week, the North-East Public Library […]

  •  
    [Advertisement.]

  • KCMO Council approves KCU Master Planned Development district

    February 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 23, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – By a 10-2 vote, the KCMO City Council approved […]

    Schulte visits Northeast to tout $800M G.O. Bond

    February 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – City Manager Troy Schulte and 1st District Councilman […]

    18th and Vine District to host Memorial Day weekend festival

    February 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The 18th and Vine District will be hosting the […]

    KCU meets with community ahead of Council vote

    February 21st, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News February 21, 2017   KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Just days before the issue hits the […]

    NE community meetings to discuss KCU expansion, G.O. bond

    February 19th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News February 19, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – With the full KCMO City Council set to consider Kansas City […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    Alderman Jim’s machine moved Missouri

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News March 1, 2017 This postcard depicts the statue of “Alderman Jim” Pendergast in its original […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News March 1, 2017

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News February 22, 2017