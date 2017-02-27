Attempted vehicle stop in Northeast leads to police chase

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

February 27, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – An attempted vehicle stop in the Historic Northeast this afternoon resulted in a police chase that ended in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident began just after 2:00 p.m., as KCPD officers attempted to pull over a wanted individual near 24 Highway and Ewing. A police pursuit was initiated after the vehicle refused to stop.

“This party was known to these officers, and known to have a warrant,” said Sgt. Kari Thompson of KCPD. “The chase was on.”

The wanted subject and a female passenger led officers to Kansas City, Kansas, where they bailed from the vehicle near 10th and Pawnee. The individuals ran into a wooded area, where they were eventually caught. Following the chase, both subjects were taken into police custody. An ambulance was brought to the scene to treat minor injuries.

According to Thompson, the wanted subject will be placed on a 24-hour investigative hold. Further details regarding the incident are expected to be made available later this week.