“#Heart of KC Sale” heads to Northeast

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

February 24, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The first thing a prospective buyer is likely to notice upon seeing the home for sale at 5036 E. 8th St. – one of the Kansas City Land Bank’s 50 homes made available for $999 as part of its #Heart of KC Sale – is the overgrowth of weeds and brush surrounding the property.

Located in the Lykins neighborhood of the Historic Northeast, the structure is also saddled broken windows, piles of trash, and the ever-prevalent remnants of transients making their temporary homes inside the home. Land Bank officials make no effort to obfuscate the thorny reality facing the #Heart of KC Sale properties; these structures need thousands of dollars worth of work.

“All of these homes are going to need a lot of sweat equity,” said Chad Erpelding, program specialist for the Land Bank. “You’re going to have to expect to replace all of the plumbing, all of the electrical, probably some roof repairs.”

That’s exactly why the 50 Kansas City homes have been listed for just $999. As always when a deal appears too good to be true, there is a catch: incoming property owners will be required to provide proof that they are willing and able to invest at least $8,500 into rehabilitation at the time of purchase. Within 60 days, approved applicants will be expected to fix codes violations around the exterior of the structure and formally request the removal of the home from the Dangerous Buildings list, if it’s listed. Within 365 days, prospective property owners will be expected to bring the home up to hospitable standards. Throughout this window, the new owners will also be required to acquire all proper permits from the KCMO permit office. The Land Bank has projected that most of the 50 homes will cost between $20,000 and $35,000 in order to reach Occupancy Codes Compliance, with typical improvements ranging from roof repair to window replacement to major electrical and plumbing work.

“Every property is going to be unique, but they’re all going to share the same characteristics,” said Erpelding. “Some of these, you’re probably going to have to take down to the studs and do all of the interior over again.”

In short, the #Heart of KC Sale is not for the faint of heart. Still, at $999, Land Bank representatives like Erpelding expect to receive plenty of offers before the April 30, 2017 deadline to submit applications.

“We’re getting about 20 people coming to each house, so that’s pretty good,” said Erpelding. “Every bid is going to be for $999. It’s the proof of financials and the scope of repairs that’s going to deem who gets it. By the scope of repairs, we can tell who has the better idea and who has experience.”

In order to apply, interested applicants will need to complete an Individual Offer form, which is available at kcmolandbank.org, and submit it to the Lank Bank offices located at the second floor of 4900 Swope Parkway. Included with the application should be a $25 non-refundable application fee and a form detailing the expected completed scope of repairs (available at kcmolandbank.org/forms).

The complete list of land bank homes, as well as a schedule of viewings, can also be viewed at the Land Bank website. At present, individual property showings are only available at pre-scheduled showings. The next showings in the Northeast area will be on Monday, February 27, in the Scarritt neighborhood. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., a Land Bank representative will open up a home located at 3525 Smart Ave. From 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., another showing will be conducted at 3524 Garner Ave.

The Land Bank Board is scheduled to begin viewing applications from the #Heart of KC Sale in June of 2017. More information about this program can be found at www.kcmolandbank.org or by calling (816) 513-9020.