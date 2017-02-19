NE community meetings to discuss KCU expansion, G.O. bond

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – With the full KCMO City Council set to consider Kansas City University’s proposed Master Planned Development (MPD) district on Thursday, February 23, 3rd District Councilman Quinton Lucas has set up one last opportunity for the extended Northeast community to offer their thoughts on the ordinance.

Though the North-East Branch of the Kansas City Public Library (6000 Wilson Rd.) will be closed in recognition of President’s Day on Monday, February 20, the library has agreed to open at 6:30 p.m. in order to host the public meeting with Councilman Lucas. Kansas City University is expected to be represented at the meeting, as well.

-Also of note, Northeast residents are invited to the Mattie Rhodes Center (148 N. Topping) on Tuesday, February 21, at 6:30 p.m. for a meeting with KCMO City Manager Troy Schulte. Attendees will get the chance to discuss the three ballot questions which make up the $800 G.O. Bond package.

Schulte will make a presentation explaining the bond issue and take comments and questions from the public.

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News February 15, 2016

    A Royale Eyesore

    Northeast News February 15, 2017 It seems like a lifetime since we announced back in January of 2016 that the […]

    Lagoon & boathouse beautified Swope Park

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News February 15, 2017 One of the most prolific picture postcard publishers in Kansas City at […]

