KCFD conducts training at Royale Inn site

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

February 7, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – In the latest reminder that the Royale Inn (600 The Paseo) is set for imminent demolition, roughly a dozen KCFD firefighters converged upon the vacant motel on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 7 to run through training scenarios.

Several KCFD vehicles were parked outside of the Royale Inn – and a fire hose was even deployed – as firefighters prepared themselves to handle a variety of emergency scenarios. John Baker, KCFD Battalion Chief 105, told the Northeast News that the department often utilizes vacant structures to conduct vital training exercises in non-emergency situations. Baker added that it’s an especially important exercise when ingratiating new firefighters into the department.

“We have one newer firefighter, and we’re working on some stuff with him,” said Baker, who noted that the new firefighter would be training with the fire hose. “This gives him a chance to actually work a hand line, get the feel of it, and realize what it’s like while he’s not under fire conditions. That’s a bigger emergency, so we don’t want to just turn him loose. This is a great chance for him to get some of what we call nozzle time, so he understands how that works, how that feels, and get used to moving it around.”

Of course, Baker said that training exercises aren’t just for the new guys – most firefighters appreciate the opportunity to hone their craft in non-emergency situations.

“A lot of our guys are regular experienced guys, but they always like to have a chance to have actual locks in doorways that they can work on, where it’s not in fire conditions,” Baker said. “Each guy gets to work on different things, whether it’s breaching doors or working on overhaul – which would mean clearing out all of the drywall and stuff out of the room inside to get to fire hidden behind the walls.”